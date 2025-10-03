UKNA member involved in Bishnupur killing among six held in Manipur

IMPHAL: Six members of the banned group, United Kuki National Army (UKNA), have been apprehended by 36 Assam Rifles during an operation in Songkot village of Churachandpur district on Thursday evening, police said on Friday. Security personnel at Kangla Western Gate in Imphal (Representative Image) (ANI)

One of the six, identified as Jamkhogin Guite (26), was suspected to be involved in the killing of four persons in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on January 18 last year and was handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Jamkhogin Guite has been transferred to Guwahati by an Air India Express flight following a court order, police said,

A senior police officer told HT that Jamkhogin was taken into custody by NIA in connection with the January, 18, 2024 incident that took place near a water treatment plant in Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou, Bishnupur district.

The incident occured in a Meitei dominated area. Four persons, namely Oinam Bamonjao, his son Oinam Manitomba, Thiyam Somendro, and Ningthoujam Nabadeep, were killed in the incident when miscreants allegedly linked to UKNA, Kuki National Army (KNA), Kuki National Front (KNF), and allied groups carried out an attack.

The attack was allegedly aimed at creating fear and communal tension.

In November 2024, NIA filed a charge sheet against Luminsei Kipgen alias Levis (35), another accused, for his role in the same case. He was arrested in Guwahati in March 2023 after sustaining injuries in an encounter with security forces in Churachandpur.

Police said one of the six persons caught by Assam Rifles in Thursday’s operation was a 14-year-old, who has been shifted to an observation home for juveniles.

The other four, identified as Paolenlal Kipgen (30), Kamgoulen (23), Lhunkholen Singson (26) and Khaiginpau (37), all residents of Churachandpur district, were produced before a court and remanded in police custody.

In the operation that led to the arrest of the six suspects, the security forces also seized one M79 grenade launcher with three bombs, two 9mm pistols with five rounds, eight radio sets with four chargers, eight pairs of jungle shoes, three kilograms of opium seeds and three mobile phones.

A case was registered at Henglep Police Station under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act and the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act.

Police said efforts to trace the network of the outfit, its supply of arms and narcotics, and possible linkages with other militant groups operating in the state, were underway.