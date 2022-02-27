Ukraine crisis: Manipur opens cell to assist stranded students

IMPHAL: The Manipur government has set up a cell under the state’s home department to liaise with the ministry of external affairs (MEA) to assist the parents and relatives of the Manipur citizens who are stranded in Ukraine due to the Russian invasion and to bring them back to India, officials said.

In an office memorandum of the state home department issued by special secretary H Gyan Prakash on Saturday, the parents and relatives are requested to send details of their children stranded in Ukraine to enable the state to take up the matter with MEA and seek assistance for their evacuation and return to India safely.

According to reports, around 50 Manipuri students are studying in Ukraine. Chief minister Nongthombam Biren Singh has been monitoring the situation by directly communicating with the stranded Manipuri students.

Sharing a video call footage on his Facebook account, Chief minister Biren Singh wrote, “I’m closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine and the condition of our children stranded there. It’s such a relief to know that they are safe.They are on the way to Romania now.”

Informing about the initiation of the evacuation process of the Manipuri students in war-hit Ukraine in a previous Facebook post, he said that 6 Manipuri students are on their way to Romania in a specially arranged bus among the Indians who are being evacuated from Ukraine. Earlier, 12 Manipuri students were evacuated, he informed.

With the prevailing drastic situation in Ukraine, the state government is keeping constant touch with the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), MEA and other concerned ministries to assess the condition of every Manipuri, especially the students who are stranded in Ukraine, he said.

The government of India is taking all possible measures to ensure the safety of our students and bring them back safely to India as the state authority has connected the list of all the Manipuri students who are studying in Ukraine, he added.

