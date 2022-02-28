Ukraine crisis: Netas demand safe evacuation of stranded Indians

NEW DELHI: With tension between Ukraine and Russia escalating rapidly, several national leaders have raised the issue of safe and immediate evacuation of thousands of Indian students stranded in the war-torn country.

Here is a list of national leaders who have talked about the evacuation efforts of the Indian government in the last few days :

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to expedite the ongoing evacuation of Indian students from war-torn Ukraine as the condition deteriorated there. Later, he also held discussions with Union minister for external affairs S Jaishankar. He said around 2,320 people from the state are in the war-torn country and the Department of Non-Resident Keralites Affairs had established contact with half of them. “We request you to take immediate steps for opening a route through Moldovia for speedy evacuation,” the CM said. He also thanked the Union government for the steps taken so far.

Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted the video of a student stranded in Ukraine and said the government must expedite the evacuation of the students from the strife-torn country. “The safety of 20,000 Indians stranded in Ukraine is paramount,” Rahul Gandhi tweeted. The student in the video shared by Rahul Gandhi said that the Indian government has no concerns. She pointed out that the flight tickets are priced at ₹60,000. The video was made before the airspace was shut on Thursday after Russia attacked Ukraine.

Shashi Tharoor

Talking about India’s political stance in this conflict, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said India should not have gone silent. “Ukraine’s request to India to intervene in the matter is completely understandable. Our stand has been that we do not support invading other countries and regime change through violence and war. Russia is a friend and there could be some legitimate security concerns but for India to go suddenly silent on it will be seen as a disappointment by Ukraine and its friends. It’s a pity that India has gone silent. It does not reflect well when a country like India who aspires for a UN Security Council seat goes completely silent on internationally recognised principles,” Shashi Tharoor told news agency ANI.

Assadudin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi said that India’s decision will be crucial as economically the country depends on global trade and benefits from low crude prices. “The decisions that we make today will affect the lives of millions of Indians. We can’t be blind to their interest and welfare,” Owaisi tweeted.

Hemant Soren

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on Sunday wrote a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah seeking immediate and safe return of all Indians stranded in the war-torn country. The chief minister also announced that the state government will reimburse travel expenses of all Jharkhand residents who are stranded and returning on their own cost from the crisis-hit Ukraine.

Randeep Singh Surjewaala

Sharing a newspaper article about Indian students stranded in Ukraine, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala asked whether the Modi government has an evacuation plan. “Can the PM & BJP Govt see, feel or comprehend the plight and fear of thousands of our boys and girls stuck in -5 degree on #Ukraine - Poland Border and in Kharkiv & other areas of eastern Ukraine,” he tweeted.

Rajnath Singh

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said that the Narendra Modi government has decided to increase the number of flights to neighbouring countries of Ukraine with their permission to expedite the evacuation process.

Mala Roy

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mala Roy on Sunday wrote to the external affairs minister for immediate intervention for the safe return of Indian nationals stranded In Ukraine. She requested the government to explore every option and arrange for emergency evacuation and safe return of all the stranded Indians.

