Ukrainian woman, married to a Kashmiri, urges Indian govt to help her nation fighting for independence

Amid escalating tensions between Ukraine and Russia, a Ukrainian woman has reached out to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help the war-torn nation “in any which way possible”. Married to a Kashmiri, Oliza said with her family in Ukraine, she was appealing to the Indian government for help as Russia’s military operations in Ukraine continued to batter the nation.

"I feel very sad. My heart cries because my family is there. I want to tell the Prime Minister and the Government of India to try to help Ukrainians in any which way possible. They're peaceful people," said Oliza, who lived in the Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today, our country is fighting for democracy and peace. They have independence in their heart and would not let Russia come and stay in our homes," she was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Several appeals of evacuation have reached the Indian government from Indian nationals stranded in Ukraine as fighting and shelling continued in the former Soviet nation. Over 11,000 Indians have been evacuated from Ukraine so far, the government informed earlier in the day.

Russian forces launched its military campaign in Ukraine on February 24, three days after Moscow recognised Ukraine's breakaway regions -- Donetsk and Luhansk -- as independent entities.

Meanwhile, the ministry of external affairs has urged Indians in Ukraine's Sumy to take all precautions and stay inside shelters as the situation remains uncertain.

The Centre has deployed 'special envoys' to four neighbouring countries bordering Ukraine to coordinate and oversee the evacuation process of Indian nationals.

The government has also strongly pressed Russian and Ukrainian governments through multiple channels for an immediate ceasefire to create a safe corridor.

