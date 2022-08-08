ULFA-I gives call for bandh on Independence Day after a year

Days ahead of the Independence Day celebrations across the country, the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) has called for a shutdown in Assam and also boycott of the occasion.

Last year, the outfit had decided not to call for a boycott of the event—for the first time since 1996. The latest decision could act as a hurdle in efforts to bring ULFA-I to the negotiation table for peace talks.

In the statement issued on Saturday, both ULFA-I and the Yung Aung faction of National Socialist Council of Nagalim-Khaplang — another banned terror outfit — asked people in Assam, Nagaland, Manipur, Tripura and Meghalaya not to take part in any activities related to Independence Day.

The statement mentioned that the shutdown would be from midnight of August 14 and continue till 6 pm the next day. However, “emergency departments, media and religious activities” would be exempted.

Mentioning a decline in standards of living of people and a slowdown of the economy following the Covid-19 pandemic, the outfits said Independence Day should not be celebrated.

Last year, for the first time in its 42-year-old history, ULFA-I had not boycotted Independence Day celebrations or called for a ‘bandh’ to mark the occasion.

“In view of the COVID-19 situation….and other problems like flood, erosion and unemployment affecting indigenous populations, ULFA-I has refrained itself this time from armed protest of the fake Independence Day of colonial India or called for a ‘bandh’,” the statement, issued by the outfit last year, read.

Since its inception in 1979 with the aim of an armed struggle to create an independent Assam, ULFA has been boycotting Independence Day and Republic Day celebrations and indulged in violent activities on those days.

Since May 2021, when the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government assumed office in Assam for the second time, there has been speculation that ULFA-I could join peace talks with the Centre. Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had indicated on occasions that back channel discussions were underway with regard to the issue.

The outfit, has, however maintained that the issue of Assam’s sovereignty should be part of talks — a pre-condition, which has been ruled out by Centre as well the state government with.

Citing the COVID19 pandemic, the outfit declared a unilateral ceasefire in May last year, which still continues.

