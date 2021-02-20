ULFA-i warns of ‘final action’ on abducted oil firm staff

The banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Friday threatened action against two oil company executives who were abducted from Arunachal Pradesh in December.

In a statement released on Friday, the outfit said that since the deadline for release of the employees had ended and talks with the company have failed, ‘final action’ on the two executives will be taken in a phased manner next week.

Pranab Kumar Gogoi, a drilling superintendent from Assam, and Ram Kumar, a radio operator from Bihar, employed with Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited, a Delhi-based company, were abducted from the company’s drilling location in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on December 21.

“As per our earlier decision, final action would be taken against the two Quippo officials in a phased manner next week,” the statement in Assamese signed by K Rumel Asom, member of the outfit’s publicity wing, read.

