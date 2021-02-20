Home / India News / ULFA-i warns of ‘final action’ on abducted oil firm staff
india news

ULFA-i warns of ‘final action’ on abducted oil firm staff

In a statement released on Friday, the outfit said that since the deadline for release of the employees had ended and talks with the company have failed, ‘final action’ on the two executives will be taken in a phased manner next week.
By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:58 AM IST
File photo of an ULFA cadre in 2011.(Mint File Photo)

The banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) on Friday threatened action against two oil company executives who were abducted from Arunachal Pradesh in December.

In a statement released on Friday, the outfit said that since the deadline for release of the employees had ended and talks with the company have failed, ‘final action’ on the two executives will be taken in a phased manner next week.

Pranab Kumar Gogoi, a drilling superintendent from Assam, and Ram Kumar, a radio operator from Bihar, employed with Quippo Oil and Gas Infrastructure Limited, a Delhi-based company, were abducted from the company’s drilling location in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district on December 21.

“As per our earlier decision, final action would be taken against the two Quippo officials in a phased manner next week,” the statement in Assamese signed by K Rumel Asom, member of the outfit’s publicity wing, read.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ulfa
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP