Uma Shankar Singh, lone MLA of Mayawati's party in UP, dies at 55

Bahujan Samaj Party's lone MLA, Uma Shankar Singh, died on Wednesday evening, said party leaders. He was 55.

Singh, who was the MLA for Rasra in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, was undergoing treatment for brain tumour, party leaders told news agency PTI. (Facebook)

Singh, who was the MLA for Rasra in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia, was undergoing treatment for a brain tumour, party leaders told news agency PTI.

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BSP president Mayawati expressed grief over Singh's passing, stating that his death was "deeply saddening" and extending her condolences to his family and supporters.

In a post on X, Mayawati described Singh as a dedicated, honest and completely loyal party leader.

"No amount of praise can do justice to his devotion to the party. His entire family is like the BSP family, and all members of his family treat me with full respect and honour as they would an elder sister," she wrote on the social media platform.

The BSP president added that she was in touch with Singh' son during the course of the treatment and received the news of his passing through him.

"It was from him that I received the news of Singh's passing this evening. In this hour of grief, the entire party and I stand with him and his family. They must not lose courage in any way but rather look forward. May nature grant strength to all of them to bear this sorrow," she wrote.

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{{^usCountry}} Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the death and prayed for peace to the departed soul. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also condoled the death and prayed for peace to the departed soul. {{/usCountry}}

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UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath also condoled the MLA's demise, calling it "extremely heartbreaking".

"The passing away of MLA Uma Shankar Singh Ji from the Rasda Assembly Constituency of Ballia district is extremely heartbreaking. Humble tribute," Adityanath wrote on X.

"I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed soul be granted a place at His divine feet, and that the bereaved family members be bestowed with the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti," his post read.

Sole MLA from BSP in UP assembly

Uma Shankar Singh emerged as the winning candidate from the Rasra constituency in Ballia, representing the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). With this win, the legislator became the sole BSP representative in the 403-seat assembly.

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Known for his strong grassroots presence and community engagement, Singh emerged as a prominent regional political figure and was elected to the assembly three consecutive times, first in 2012 under the BSP banner, and then again in 2017 and 2022.

(With inputs from PTI, ANI)