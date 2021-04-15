Home / India News / Umar Khalid granted bail in connection with Northeast Delhi riots case
Umar Khalid granted bail in connection with Northeast Delhi riots case

The court noted that Khalid cannot be made to incarcerate in jail for infinity merely on account of the fact that other persons who were part of the riotous mob have to be identified and arrested in the matter, reported Live Law, citing the court's observation.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
UPDATED ON APR 15, 2021 06:56 PM IST
Former JNU student Umar Khalid(PTI photo)

A Delhi court on Thursday granted bail to former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student leader Umar Khalid in connection with one of the northeast Delhi Riots cases concerning Khajuri Khas FIR.

The former JNU student leader was arrested in October last year in the case of violence in Khajuri Khas area. Suspended AAP Councillor Tahir Hussain is also an accused in the case.

He was also arrested in September, 2020, under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in another case related to a conspiracy in the riots.

Communal violence had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24 last year leaving at least 53 people dead and around 200 injured. More than 750 cases were registered in the northeast Delhi violence, in which at least 53 people were killed and several others injured. So far, over 250 charge sheets have been filed in the riots-related cases in which 1,153 accused have been charge-sheeted.

Khalid had moved an application last month seeking directions towards safeguarding his security during his physical production in the court for the remand proceedings.

