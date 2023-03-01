Umesh Pal’s murder a conspiracy against my kin: BSP leader

Mafioso-turned-politician and former MP Atiq Ahmad’s wife and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Shaista Parveen in a letter to Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath alleged a conspiracy behind lawyer Umesh Pal’s murder to harm her family.

Shaista alleged that her family was being framed in the murder as part of a political conspiracy as she was going to contest for the post of mayor in the upcoming municipal corporation elections. She also alleged that a minister was involved in the conspiracy.

In a letter to the chief minister, Shaista said an FIR has been registered against her and her family members, including her husband Atiq Ahmad, his brother Ashraf, sons, two other people and nine unidentified people.

Atiq, Ashraf and her two sons Umar and Ali have been accused of planning the murder of Umesh Pal even as they are lodged in different jails. Moreover, another son is being accused of being one of the shooters, which is a baseless allegation, she said in the letter, seen by HT.

“In fact, a minister in the BJP government started conspiring against our family soon after BSP declared me as a candidate for the post of mayor in the upcoming municipal corporation polls. As part of the conspiracy, Umesh Pal was selected to be killed so as to frame my husband,” she alleged.

Shaista alleged that Umesh Pal was not a witness in the 2005 murder of BSP legislator Raju Pal murder case and instead, he was a complainant in an abduction case in which his statement was already recorded in court on August 16 and 17 in 2016. “In such a case, my husband or brother-in-law have no motive to get him (Umesh Pal) killed,” she said.