‘Unable to walk’: 6-year-old gang-raped by three boys, aged 10-14, in Delhi

The victim, who lives with her parents and three siblings, is now stable and recovering at home, officials aware of the matter said.

NEW DELHI: A six-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three boys, aged 10, 13, and 14, in northeast Delhi’s Bhajanpura on January 18, police said on Tuesday. Two of the accused have been apprehended, while the third boy and his family are missing, officials said.

Deputy commissioner of police (North East) Ashish Mishra confirmed the incident and said that legal action has been initiated, but refrained from sharing further details.

According to the girl’s mother, the incident occurred around 7pm on January 18. The child returned home bleeding heavily and initially claimed she had fallen.

“She was bleeding heavily. She fell unconscious. I poured water on her face and woke her up. When I asked her what happened, she said that she fell. Meanwhile, our next-door neighbour – a 13-year-old boy – came running behind her and echoed her story,” the mother said.

After persistent questioning, the girl confided that the 13-year-old neighbour and two other boys – all known to the family – had assaulted her after luring her with an offer of food.

ALSO READ | Delhi: Police file rape case after dying confession from 16-year-old girl According to the family, the girl had stepped out with her father shortly before the attack. He had dropped her at the entrance of their lane after buying her candy. “The boys caught her there and lured her by offering to feed her chowmein. They then took her to a nearby empty two-story building where the assault occurred. The girl told us that her hands were tied and her mouth gagged,” the mother told HT.

A police officer aware of the case details, who asked not to be identified, confirmed that the girl shared these details with the police as well.

After the assault, the boys threatened her to stay silent.

When she reached home, and her mother learnt what had happened, they immediately rushed to Jafrabad police station, and she was subsequently treated at Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital.

A medical report reviewed by HT noted the girl was “unable to walk” and was bleeding. Tests for HIV and other conditions were advised.

When HT visited the house on Tuesday, the girl remained bedridden. “It pains if she sits and she starts bleeding if she walks or plays,” her mother said.

Police have transferred the case to Bhajanpura Police Station, in the area which the incident took place.

“The girl told us where the alleged incident took place. Investigators visited the building and reported finding blood; forensic evidence was collected,” said the officer cited above.

On January 19, the 10- and 13-year-olds were apprehended. Both were produced before the Child Welfare Committee. The 14-year-old suspect and his family are absconding.

The mother identified the 13-year-old as a neighbour and the other two as friends of her late son, who died last year. “My 14-year-old son died last year due to an illness. These boys were his friends and they used to play together. It’s shocking what they did to my daughter,” she said.

The girl’s father, a rickshaw puller, demanded the accused be tried as adults. “If they knew what they were doing, they should not be released because they are children. They should be given strict punishment,” he said, adding that he has not returned to work out of fear for his daughters’ safety.

The case has also stirred local outrage. On Monday, right-wing groups blocked a road in protest, demanding the immediate arrest of the third accused.