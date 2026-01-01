Threatened to kill and gangraped: Chilling details in rape of Faridabad woman

More chilling details keep emerging a day after a 25-year-old woman was reportedly gangraped in a moving van through the night and thrown out of the speeding vehicle in Haryana's Faridabad Police have arrested the two men accused of the Faridabad assault, one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Madhya Pradesh. (HT Photo by Subhash Sharma)

According to a PTI report, the victim’s family members have said that when the woman screamed for help, the accused allegedly threatened to kill her before taking turns to rape her.

They later threw the mother of three out of the speeding van on a desolate stretch of the little-populated Gurgaon-Faridabad road after driving around for about three hours, bringing back memories of the horror of the Nirbhaya rape on a similar chilly December night 13 years ago. The van was reportedly running at more than 90 kmph at the time.

Police have arrested the two men accused of the Faridabad assault, one from Uttar Pradesh and the other from Madhya Pradesh. The duo has been sent to judicial custody as the investigation continues.

The victim’s condition stable, hospital says The officials at a private hospital, where the woman was admitted on Wednesday, told news agency PTI that her condition remains stable on Thursday.

“The victim, whose condition is stable now, is undergoing treatment at the hospital,” director of the hospital Dr Amit Yadav said.

The police had said on Wednesday that the woman, who had been living with her parents after troubles with her husband, suffered severe injuries to her head and face, which required more than 12 stitches.

According to the survivor's sister, the woman had argued with her mother on Monday evening, after which she went to her friend's house in Sector 23.

The victim took an auto-rickshaw to NIT 2 Chowk, as she was running late, and then walked to Metro Chowk.

The two accused, who live in Faridabad, offered the woman a lift as she stood there around midnight to take an auto to Kalyanpuri.

Instead of taking her to her destination, they allegedly drove towards Gurugram and raped her inside the moving van, police said.

She was driven around through the night and thrown out of the vehicle near Raja Chowk in Faridabad around 3 AM.

Police have seized the Maruti Eeco used in the alleged crime, a senior officer said.