Woman offered lift, raped, thrown out of moving van: Inside Faridabad shocker

A 25-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men inside a moving vehicle and then thrown onto the road in Haryana’s Faridabad, police said on Wednesday. The two accused, who reportedly hail from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh but stay in Faridabad, have been arrested, news agency PTI reported, and the van used in the crime has also been recovered. Police said the two men were travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Eeco van.(Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times file photo)

The incident took place late on Monday when the men offered the woman a lift as she waited for transport. Yashpal Yadav, public relations officer of Faridabad police, told Hindustan Times that the woman was on her way back from a friend’s house. She got late after she could not find any transport from Metro Chowk to reach Kalyanpuri Chowk.

Police said the two men were travelling in a Maruti Suzuki Eeco van, reached Metro Chowk close to midnight, and offered her a ride.

The woman is undergoing treatment and is not in a condition to give her statement yet, police said. Her sister told the police that the woman said the accused “took her away towards the Gurugram-Faridabad Road and gang-raped her”.

Investigators told HT that the men threw the woman out of the moving vehicle between 3 am and 4 am near Raja Chowk, leaving her with serious head injuries, before fleeing from the spot.

Police said the woman later managed to call her sister for help and was found injured on the roadside. She was then taken to Badshah Khan Hospital for treatment, investigators said.

Based on the sister’s complaint, an FIR was filed on Tuesday evening at Kotwali police station under sections 70(1) for gang rape of an adult woman, 351(3) for criminal intimidation, and 3(5) for common intention of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The two accused were taken into custody on Tuesday and questioned to verify the details and piece together the sequence of events. Yadav had earlier said the accused “will be formally arrested on Wednesday”.