Two arrested for gang-rape of 13-year-old girl in outer Delhi

Two men, including a private bank employee, have been arrested for the gang rape of a 13-year-old girl near Samaypur Badli in outer Delhi, police said on Thursday. The woman approached the police after she learnt last week that the man married another woman around a month ago.

Police identified the suspects as Narottam alias Neta,28, who runs a barber shop near his house in Raja Vihar and is known to the girl and her family, and Rishabh Jha, 26, who works in a private bank and lives with his family in Badli jhuggi-jhopri (JJ) camp.

Based on the girl’s detailed statement and her medical examination report, the two were booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 70 (gang-rape) and section 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act on Sunday, the police said. They were arrested the same day, said deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar Swami.

The incident took place on Saturday, when the two accused took the victim Narottam’s residence, forced her to consume alcohol and then raped her, police said.

Later, the victim’s family called the police and informed them that she had been coerced into drinking alcohol. A subsequent statement by the family members and investigation revealed that she had also been assaulted.

Given the gravity of the crime, a special investigation team (SIT), under the supervision of the DCP, has “directed to complete the investigation and file chargesheet as soon as possible. The case is currently under further investigation to ensure a strong legal trial,” Delhi Police said in a statement.

In another case, an 18-year-old woman filed a case at the Sultanpuri police station on Monday accusing a 21-year-old man of raping her several times over the past three years after promising to marry her.

The woman approached the police after she learnt last week that the man, an auto driver, married another woman around a month ago. A case under the relevant sections of the BNS as well as the POCSO Act, given that it also took place when she was a minor(yes), was registered and raids are being conducted to nab the suspect, police said.