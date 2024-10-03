Unani practitioner shot dead in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur Extension

Two assailants suspected to be minors allegedly shot dead a Unani practitioner in south-east Delhi’s Jaitpur Extension in the early hours of Thursday, police said and added they were looking for the absconding accused. Police said they were informed about the shooting at 1:45am. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy police commissioner (south-east) Rajesh Deo said they were informed about the shooting at 1:45am. “When police reached the spot, they found that it was a three-bed nursing home called Nima Hospital. Inside, a man was found on a chair with his head on the table and blood oozing out,” Deo said. He added a forensics team was called to the spot.

Police said two assailants visited the nursing home around 1am and one of them asked for his dressing to be changed for an injured toe. The dressing was done before they went to Javed Akhtar’s cabin and shot him dead.

Police said that the two assailants had come the previous night for dressing which established that they had come for recce. “This appears to be a targeted killing as it was unprovoked and the suspects had conducted recce,” Deo said. Police said they were scanning CCTV footage to ascertain the suspects’ identity and be nab them.