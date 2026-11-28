The INDIA bloc on Saturday laid down three conditions on the proposed delimitation exercise, demanding that the Lok Sabha's existing strength and the current allocation of seats among states remain unchanged for the next 25 years.

The bloc has also called for women's reservation to be implemented based on the House's existing strength. (AICC) more less

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INDIA bloc floor leaders met at Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi on Saturday and discussed a joint strategy in view of the Centre's move to reintroduce a constitutional amendment bill in Parliament, involving delimitation.

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{{^usCountry}} The bloc put forward three demands: maintaining the Lok Sabha's current strength, providing women's reservation based on the existing strength of the House, and retaining the current allocation of seats among states in the Lok Sabha for the next 25 years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bloc put forward three demands: maintaining the Lok Sabha's current strength, providing women's reservation based on the existing strength of the House, and retaining the current allocation of seats among states in the Lok Sabha for the next 25 years. {{/usCountry}}

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Also Read: 50% more seats, bigger state assemblies: Five changes in the new delimitation bills

"The current strength of the Lok Sabha should be maintained. Women's reservation should be provided based on the current strength of the Lok Sabha.The current allocation of seats among states in the Lok Sabha should be maintained for the next 25 years," the party posted on X sahring a picture from the meeting.

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Deep Dive What are the INDIA bloc’s three demands on delimitation? The bloc wants the Lok Sabha’s current strength maintained, 33% women’s reservation provided within that existing strength, and the current allocation of Lok Sabha seats among states kept unchanged for 25 years. Why does the INDIA bloc want state seat allocations frozen during delimitation? The demand would preserve each state’s current share of Lok Sabha seats. Related coverage notes concerns that population-based redistribution could change the relative representation of states. How does the INDIA bloc propose implementing women’s reservation without expanding the Lok Sabha? It wants 33% women’s reservation to be provided within the Lok Sabha’s existing strength, rather than by increasing the number of seats.

Besides Congress president Kharge, former party chief Rahul Gandhi, TMC's Abhishek Banerjee, Independent Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, RJD's Abhay Kumar Singh and Manoj Jha, CPI's P Sandosh Kumar, IUML's ET Mohammed Basheer, RSP's NK Premchandran, among others, participated in the meeting.

Congress general secretaries Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and K C Venugopal, among others, also attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the NDA has received a boost in its numbers after the DMK and the NCP-SP indicated support for the revised delimitation proposals. Their combined strength of 30 MPs could take the ruling alliance's estimated tally from around 320 to 350 in the Lok Sabha.

The government would, however, require 360 votes if all 540 sitting members participate in the voting to meet the two-thirds threshold. The actual requirement will depend on the number of members present and voting, while the separate requirement of a majority of the House's total membership will also apply.

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