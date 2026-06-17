Unclothed body, drenched in urine: Shocking details in Delhi woman's death during Mussoorie vacation with husband

A 27-year-old woman, working at an information technology firm in Haryana's Gurugram was discovered dead at a homestay in Uttarakhand's Mussoorie, where she had gone with her husband.

The couple were reportedly on a vacation to celebrate the husband's birthday on Monday, June 15.(ANI/File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The woman has been identified by the police as P Radha Gayatri, a resident of Shakarpur in East Delhi, HT reported earlier. She worked with an IT company in Gurugram. Her husband, Soumya Sricharan, worked for a firm in Pune, and the two were married in November 2025.

The couple were reportedly on a vacation to celebrate the husband's birthday on Monday, June 15.

Shocking details have emerged from the initial probe in the case, for which a videotaped post-mortem of the body was conducted at the Coronation Hospital in Dehradun on June 16.

Late check-in to the homestay

Gayatri arrived with her husband, Soumya Sricharan, at the Kiana Homestay in Tipridhar late on Sunday (June 14) night. The couple had reportedly gone to Rishikesh a day prior before checking into the homestay at 11:30 pm.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Also Read I Kerala man in Bengal market loses way, beaten to death; 2 minors among 7 held {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also Read I Kerala man in Bengal market loses way, beaten to death; 2 minors among 7 held {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} They checked into a homestay in the Kiana Tipridhar area at 11.30 pm on June 14. The two consumed liquor in their room before going to sleep at about 3.30 am, the earlier HT report quoted as saying Devendra Singh Chauhan, Mussoorie police station inspector-in-charge. Husband makes the call {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} They checked into a homestay in the Kiana Tipridhar area at 11.30 pm on June 14. The two consumed liquor in their room before going to sleep at about 3.30 am, the earlier HT report quoted as saying Devendra Singh Chauhan, Mussoorie police station inspector-in-charge. Husband makes the call {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Sricharan woke up to a shock on Monday morning to discover his wife in an unresponsive state. He noticed blood oozing from her mouth and urine discharged from her body, subsequently raising an alarm, according details mentioned in a PTI news agency report. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sricharan woke up to a shock on Monday morning to discover his wife in an unresponsive state. He noticed blood oozing from her mouth and urine discharged from her body, subsequently raising an alarm, according details mentioned in a PTI news agency report. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A team from the Mussoorie Kotwali, along with an ambulance, hurried to the spot while a pharmacist attached to the ambulance service examined the woman and declared her dead.

Also Read I 3-year-old, lured with biscuit, dies after sexual assault by migrant worker in Tamil Nadu; DMK slams CM Vijay

The husband's parents had already reached the homestay while the wife's parents reached soon after. Upon arrival of both parties, the body was sent for an autopsy.

Body found drenched in blood and urine

The police arrived at the scene to find the victim unresponsive and on the floor. "The body was found lying on the floor without clothes, with bloodstains on the bedsheet. Two empty liquor bottles and food items were found in the room," PTI quoted police as saying.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

As previously reported by HT, blood stains were found in the room. A forensic team has inspected the spot and collected all evidence.

“The room has been thoroughly examined and forensic evidence has been collected. We are investigating all aspects of the case and the exact cause of death will be known only after the postmortem report and forensic analysis,” Chauhan added.

A complaint has been lodged into the matter by the deceased's father, P Sudhakar, demanding a probe into the circumstances of his daughter's death.

Also Read I A forged army ID, a dummy pistol and 2 bouncers: How 'fake Brigadier' Aryan Verma tricked people

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A videotaped post-mortem of the body was conducted at the Coronation Hospital in Dehradun on Tuesday (June 16). "To ascertain the exact cause of death, the viscera of the woman has been preserved for further scientific evaluation," Circle Officer Jagdish Chandra Pant told PTI. The preliminary autopsy report revealed no external injury marks on the body, Pant added.

The couple got married on November 8, 2025 and both families originally hailed from Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON