Unconventional tools of warfare pose a major challenge today: Rajnath Singh

Unconventional tools of warfare, including information warfare, artificial intelligence (AI)-based warfare, proxy warfare, electromagnetic warfare, space warfare and cyberattacks, pose a big challenge in today’s times, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday while addressing officers at the Mhow-based Army War College in Madhya Pradesh. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh in Mhow on Sunday. (Defence ministry)

“Today, conflicts are on in many places in the world. Also, the possibility of conflict is being seen in many new places. There is an atmosphere of uncertainty all around. Big dynamic changes are taking place in international relations too. Radical changes are being seen in the methods of warfare as well,” Singh said elaborating on the prevailing global uncertainty.

He highlighted the need for the armed forces to remain well-trained and equipped to deal with such challenges, while lauding the contribution of the training centres in Mhow in this direction. Singh also called for adoption of frontier technologies.

“Mastering frontier technologies in today’s constantly evolving times is the need of the hour, and the military training centres are playing a crucial role in equipping and readying our soldiers to deal with future challenges,” he said.

Singh said other challenges included the dominance of certain countries in the areas of electronic chips and rare earth minerals. In October too, he had flagged concerns over attempts in “certain pockets” to monopolise and weaponise critical resources, including rare minerals, internet and data, for strategic reasons, at a time when China controls a bulk of the world’s rare earth mineral production.

The world is grappling with a new type of tension, he said. “A situation of direct war may not be arising, but war-like situations are being seen. The war of this era is being fought by keeping oneself behind and putting the warrior of technology in front.”

In his address, Singh drew attention towards the government’s vision of making the country ‘Viksit Bharat’ (developed India) by 2047, describing the current phase as a transition period.

“India is constantly moving on the path of development and is rapidly emerging as a manufacturing hub. From a military point of view, we are getting equipped with modern weapons. We are also exporting equipment to other countries. Our defence exports, which were around ₹2,000 crore a decade ago, have crossed the record figure of ₹21,000 crore today. We have set an export target of ₹50,000 crore by 2029.”

He also reiterated the government’s resolve to strengthen integration and jointness among the three services, expressing confidence that in the times to come, the armed forces will be able to face challenges together in a better and more efficient way.

Singh urged the officers to explore the possibility of promoting integration through training in areas such as weapons training at the Infantry School, AI and communication technology at the Military College of Telecommunication Engineering (MCTE), and leadership (junior and senior command) at the Army War College.

He said the central government was committed to making India one of the strongest economic and military powers in the world.

“Economic prosperity is possible only when full attention is paid to security. Similarly, the security system will be robust only when the economy is strong. Both complement each other. By 2047, we will not only become a developed nation, but our armed forces will also be one of the most modern and strongest in the world,” the defence minister said.