‘Not very lucky’: Rajnath Singh on India’s security, urges tight vigilance during address in Mhow

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, addressing Indian Army personnel in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Sunday urged the forces to remain vigilant and closely monitor both internal and external threats, saying that India has not been fortunate on the security front. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the Vijay Shooting Range in Mhow of Indore district. (PTI)

Singh, during his two-day visit to the Mhow cantonment in Indore, said, as quoted by India Today, “Considering the security scenario, Bharat is not a very lucky country, as our northern and western borders continuously face challenges.”

The Mhow cantonment is home to key Army training institutions, including the Army War College (AWC), Military College of Telecommunication Engineering, Infantry School, Infantry Museum, and the Army Marksmanship Unit.

“We also face challenges on the internal front. In the backdrop of this, we can't sit quietly, unconcerned. Our enemies, whether internal or external, remain active always. In these circumstances, we must keep a close eye on their activities and take appropriate and timely effective steps against them,” the report added Rajnath Singh as saying.

He underlined the need to “make Bharat a developed and self-reliant country by 2047,” saying that the role of the Army is very crucial.



“As the country's defence minister, I urge you to always stay vigilant. While this period is often called peacetime, seeing your discipline and dedication during training has left a deep impression on me. Your preparation is as rigorous as wartime,” Singh remarked.

The defence minister praised the Army establishments and cantonments for maintaining high standards of cleanliness across their campuses.

He also acknowledged the soldiers' commitment to their duties, calling it a source of inspiration. “What stands out most is your dedication to work and your strong sense of responsibility. It inspires all of us,” he remarked.

Rajnath Singh visited the Infantry Museum, where he was given an overview of the infantry's history and the advanced equipment being introduced into its ranks.

With PTI inputs