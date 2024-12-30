Menu Explore
'Rahul Gandhi flew to Vietnam amid mourning': BJP alleges 'contempt' for Manmohan Singh

ByHT News Desk
Dec 30, 2024 04:00 PM IST

The BJP called Rahul Gandhi a "leader of paryatan" (tourism).

TheBharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday slammed Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for allegedly travelling to Vietnam to usher in the New Year just days after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's death, saying he insulted and abused the late Congress leader.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during Manmohan Singh's funeral.(ANI file photo)
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during Manmohan Singh's funeral.(ANI file photo)

The BJP's attack came in the wake of the Congress's allegation that the Central government insulted Manmohan Singh by not cremating him at a spot earmarked for his memorial.

"While the country is mourning Prime Minister Manmohan Singh's demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown abroad to bring in the New Year even as the nation observes seven days of mourning. Congress doesn't care for Dr Manmohan Singh. They abused and insulted him during his lifetime. They continue to do so now. Yesterday nobody went to collect his ashes. Congress even denied the Bharat Ratna to Dr Manmohan Singh. This is their true face," BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla told ANI.

Also read: Congress reveals why it didn't attend Manmohan Singh's ashes immersion

The Congress today clarified that the party's leaders didn't accompany the family during the ashes immersion because they wanted to accord privacy to the bereaved relatives of the leader.

The BJP leader called Rahul Gandhi a "leader of paryatan" (tourism).

"Rahul Gandhi has changed the meaning of LoP from Leader of Opposition to Leader of 'paryatan' and Leader of the party. At a time when the country is in grief over the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Rahul Gandhi has left for 'paryatan' and party, as per media reports...Rahul Gandhi and 'paryatan' is nothing new. At a time when the 26/11 attack happened in Mumbai, he was partying all night. He is not concerned about the demise of Dr Manmohan Singh," he added.

Also read: ‘Deceptive politics’: BJP slams Rahul Gandhi over X post on Manmohan Singh

BJP leader Amit Malviya stated that Rahul Gandhi had flown to Vietnam when the country was in mourning.

"While the country is mourning Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh's demise, Rahul Gandhi has flown to Vietnam to ring in the New Year. Rahul Gandhi politicised and exploited Dr Singh's death for his expedient politics but his contempt for him is unmissable. The Gandhis and the Congress hate the Sikhs. Never forget that Indira Gandhi desecrated the Darbar Sahib," Malviya wrote in a post on X.

Congress attacks BJP

Congress MP Manickam Tagore launched a counterattack.

"When will the Sanghis stop this 'Take Diversion' politics? The way Modi denied Dr. Saheb a place for cremation on the Yamuna banks and how his ministers cornered Dr. Saheb's family is shameful. If Mr Gandhi travels privately, why does it bother you? Get well in the New Year," Tagore posted on X.

Manmohan Singh died last week. He was 92. He was cremated at Delhi's Nigambodh Ghat.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
