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Undeclared power cuts trigger protests across Kerala

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has allowed KSEB to procure 250 MW of additional power daily till May 15 to meet the growing demand.

Published on: Apr 29, 2026 01:36 pm IST
PTI |
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Protests erupted across Kerala against undeclared power cuts, with frustrated consumers picketing local offices of the KSEB in the small hours.

Amid the situation, the Opposition UDF has criticised the ruling LDF over its earlier claim of a decade without power cuts(File Photo/PTI)

In Thrissur district, a large crowd marched to the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) Kundannur division office at Erumapetty on Tuesday midnight after prolonged outages.

The protest continued till early Wednesday with several participants lying down inside and outside the office premises to demand a resolution.

Though the officials informed the protesters that the disruption in the power supply was due to a fault in a major feeder line, they continued the protest.

Similar protests were reported from Kozhikode, where Youth League workers staged a demonstration at the Panniyankara KSEB office in the small hours over power outages.

At the Nadapuram substation, activists held a candlelight protest.

The KSEB office in Pandikkad in Malappuram also saw a similar protest by Youth Congress activists last night.

The State Load Despatch Centre's chief engineer has been authorised to enforce short-duration restrictions during peak evening hours, if necessary, to ensure grid stability. The situation will be reviewed daily.

Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty has said the ongoing power crunch was triggered by extreme heat and increased use of induction cookers and air conditioners.

The Kerala State Electricity Regulatory Commission has allowed KSEB to procure 250 MW of additional power daily till May 15 to meet the growing demand.

Amid the situation, the Opposition UDF has criticised the ruling LDF over its earlier claim of a decade without power cuts, citing the recent outages reported from various parts of the state.

 
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