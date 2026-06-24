Under construction warehouse collapses in Bengal's Taratala; 10 rescued, many feared trapped

A three-storey under-construction warehouse in the Taratala area of West Kolkata, West Bengal, collapsed on Wednesday afternoon, trapping several people beneath the rubble.

Massive chunks of iron beams and concrete crumbled during the construction, where several workers were engaged. (ANI video grab)

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10 people have so far been rescued and taken to the nearest hospital, PTI news agency cited Kolkata Police official as saying.

"The roof of the warehouse located on the Transport Depot Road near Brace Bridge in the Taratala area collapsed around noon. Our officers have reached the spot. Some people were working at the site at the time of the incident. We fear that quite a few people may be trapped under the debris," the officer quoted by the news agency said.

Eyewitnesses say heard trapped victims cry for help

Massive chunks of iron beams and concrete crumbled during the construction, where several workers were engaged. Eyewitnesses at the site said that they heard trapped victims crying for help from beneath the debris.

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{{^usCountry}} "Construction activities were taking place on the ground floor while the RCC structure for the first and second floors had been completed. The entire structure has come crashing down," an eyewitness told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Construction activities were taking place on the ground floor while the RCC structure for the first and second floors had been completed. The entire structure has come crashing down," an eyewitness told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to a fire department official quoted in the report, the roof of the three-storey under-construction warehouse collapsed during casting work. He also alleged that substandard materials were being used in the construction of the warehouse. Kolkata police, the army and other agencies on the rescue work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a fire department official quoted in the report, the roof of the three-storey under-construction warehouse collapsed during casting work. He also alleged that substandard materials were being used in the construction of the warehouse. Kolkata police, the army and other agencies on the rescue work {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Personnel of the Kolkata Police, Disaster Management Group, civil defence, and fire and emergency services teams were seen carrying out rescue operations at the site on a war footing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Personnel of the Kolkata Police, Disaster Management Group, civil defence, and fire and emergency services teams were seen carrying out rescue operations at the site on a war footing. {{/usCountry}}

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Army officials were also seen aiding rescue operations, while cranes and heavy equipment lifting machinery were deployed at the site to remove the collapsed iron beams.

Gas cutters were being used to cut through the iron and concrete, and rescue workers were trying to reach the trapped victims by means of vertical drilling.

"We are following the cries for help coming from under the debris. At the same time, we are assuring the trapped people that they will be rescued soon," a member of the Kolkata Police disaster management group told PTI.

Control room numbers -- 1070, 8697981070, 033-22143526/22535185 -- of the Disaster Management Group were opened at the state secretariat in the wake of the incident.

BJP minister blames TMC

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Some locals alleged that large-scale illegal construction activities had been carried out in the area for some time.

"This is all illegal, which was constructed when the TMC was in power. We will definitely look into the causes of the accident and whether there were any irregularities. But right now, the priority is to rescue as many victims as possible," Minister Indranil Khan said.

West Bengal urban development minister Agnimitra Paul and Kolkata Municipal Commissioner Smita Pandey have also rushed to the spot. BJP leader Rakesh Singh arrived at the spot earlier.

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