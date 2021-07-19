Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / 'Under house arrest', claims Revanth Reddy who accused TRS govt of corruption
india news

'Under house arrest', claims Revanth Reddy who accused TRS govt of corruption

Reddy, Congress Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri, had alleged that there were irregularities to the tune of ₹1,000 crore in the e-auction of lands in Kokapet. The TRS has, however, rejected the allegations and said the process was transparent.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 19, 2021 01:50 PM IST
File photo of Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy.(PTI Photo)

The chief of Telangana unit of the Congress party has claimed that he has been put under house arrest by the state government. A Revanth Reddy said that police was deployed near his house on Monday because he planned to highlight corruption in the Kokapet land auction held on July 15.

"I was ready to go to Parliament but state government deployed police to place me under house arrest. It happened because state government sold some properties, over 50 acre of land, to some of their relatives, party leaders and IAS officers at undervalue," Reddy was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Reddy, Congress Lok Sabha member from Malkajgiri, had alleged that there were irregularities to the tune of 1,000 crore in the e-auction of lands in Kokapet.

"I had warned the state government that I'll give complaint to PM, home minister and CBI Director in Delhi over this and raise the issue in Parliament. If we raise voices against state government's loot, they book us, arrest us and place us under house arrest. We'll fight against it," he further said.

Reddy said he will keep not be scared and keep raising the issue of corruption in K Chandrashekhar Rao government.

"Fearing I will take up the Kokapet lands sale scam in the parliament,Police at the instance of CM and DGP prevented me from attending the parliament session.This is violation of my parliamentary privileges as an MP. No matter what @inctelangana will bring truth to light," Reddy said on Twitter.

He also urged Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to intervene and restore the parliamentary privileges of a member of parliament.

The Telangana Congress had planned dharna at Kokapet on Monday over the land auctions. The police said that they were placed under house arrest to maintain law and order, according to news agency PTI.

The ruling TRS has rejected the allegations made by Revanth Reddy and said the process was transparent.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
telangana telangana congress chief
TRENDING NEWS

Doggo wows netizens by painting picture. ‘Doggo Van Gogh’, say netizens

A Demi-God Behind the Mic

Mumbai rain: Cop helps injured dad and his daughter reach safety. Watch video

This woman has cooked thousands of free meals for the COVID affected
TRENDING TOPICS
TN 12th result 2021
Mumbai Rains
Parliament Monsoon Session 2021
Horoscope Today
Nick Jonas
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
Neha Dhupia
Maharashtra Covid-19 Cases
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP