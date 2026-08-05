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CRPF constable dies by suicide in Manipur: Police

The incident comes a day after a CRPF assistant sub-inspector allegedly killed two colleagues and injured another using a service rifle before dying by suicide

Updated on: Aug 5, 2026, 20:37:40 IST
By Thomas Ngangom, Imphal
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A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable who was undergoing pre-induction training was found dead inside its camp in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Wednesday evening, officials confirmed.

Police said an investigation is underway. (Representative Photo)
Police said an investigation is underway. (Representative Photo)

Following the incident, Sapermeina police station registered an unnatural death case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Police said an investigation is underway.

The incident comes a day after a CRPF assistant sub-inspector allegedly killed two colleagues and injured another using a service rifle before dying by suicide in Nagaon district of Assam on Tuesday.

According to Manipur police department administrative report (2025-26) over 300 companies of central security forces are currently deployed in Manipur.

Currently, 206 companies of CRPF, 100 companies of Border Security Forces (BSF), 21 Assam Rifles units, 6 companies of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and 5 companies of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are in operation, in addition to army and Manipur police personnel.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.

Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918, Roshni Foundation (Secundrabad) Contact Nos: 040-66202001, 040-66202000; ONE LIFE: Contact No: 78930 78930, SEVA: Contact No: 09441778290

 
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