CRPF constable dies by suicide in Manipur: Police

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) constable who was undergoing pre-induction training was found dead inside its camp in Kangpokpi district of Manipur on Wednesday evening, officials confirmed.

Police said an investigation is underway. (Representative Photo)

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Following the incident, Sapermeina police station registered an unnatural death case under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

Police said an investigation is underway.

The incident comes a day after a CRPF assistant sub-inspector allegedly killed two colleagues and injured another using a service rifle before dying by suicide in Nagaon district of Assam on Tuesday.

According to Manipur police department administrative report (2025-26) over 300 companies of central security forces are currently deployed in Manipur.

Currently, 206 companies of CRPF, 100 companies of Border Security Forces (BSF), 21 Assam Rifles units, 6 companies of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), and 5 companies of Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) are in operation, in addition to army and Manipur police personnel.

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{{^usCountry}} Reports indicated that in June, two battalions of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit of CRPF were also deployed, focussing on counter-insurgency, recovery of weapons, dismantling illegal bunkers and area domination. Manipur has been under unrest since May 3, 2023, following an ethnic clash between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reports indicated that in June, two battalions of Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) unit of CRPF were also deployed, focussing on counter-insurgency, recovery of weapons, dismantling illegal bunkers and area domination. Manipur has been under unrest since May 3, 2023, following an ethnic clash between Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. {{/usCountry}}

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