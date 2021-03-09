Home / India News / Undocumented Indian immigrants hold USD15.5 billion in spending power
india news

Undocumented Indian immigrants hold USD15.5 billion in spending power

There are 4.2 million immigrants from Mexico who lack documentation. Together, they make up more than 40.8 percent of the 10.3 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.
PTI, Washington
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Immigrants walk across the Gateway International Bridge into Mexico after being sent out of Texas by US. (AFP)

Undocumented Indian immigrants to the US, numbering over half a million, hold a collective spending power of USD15.5 billion and contribute USD2.8 billion to the federal, state and local tax revenue, says an American think-tank report.

Using the latest available American Community Survey data from 2019 in its latest research, the new American Economy think-tank said undocumented Indian immigrants are the top third contributor to the US economy among other undocumented immigrants.

There are 4.2 million immigrants from Mexico who lack documentation. Together, they make up more than 40.8 percent of the 10.3 million undocumented immigrants in the United States.

In 2019 alone, they earned almost USD92 billion in household income and contributed almost USD9.8 billion in federal, state and local taxes.

Mexican undocumented immigrants held more than USD82.2 billion in spending power, money that often goes back into local economies as they spend on housing, consumer goods and services, the report said. In terms of the number of undocumented immigrants, Mexico is followed by El Salvador (621,000, or 6.0 percent of all undocumented immigrants), India (587,000, or 5.7 percent), Guatemala (5.4 percent, or 5.4 percent), and Honduras (416,000, or 4.0 percent).

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Gujarat CM, his aide in charge of Gandhi ashram revamp panel

Help raise voice of the weak: Rahul to cadres

PM to visit Bangladesh on March 26

Rising fuel prices rock Parliament

With its USD15.5 billion of spending power, India, however, holds the second position, followed by El Salvador (USD11.5 billion), Guatemala (US9.1 billion) and Honduras (USD6.4 billion).

They also make significant contributions to the federal, state and local tax revenue: India (USD2.8 billion), El Salvador (USD1.4 billion), Guatemala (USD1.1 billion) and Honduras (USD778 million), the report said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

world news

Indian-American Neera Tanden owes her success to her immigrant mother

PUBLISHED ON FEB 10, 2021 02:22 PM IST
world news

Immigrants, activists worry Biden won't end Trump barriers

PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 11:21 AM IST
world news

Immigrants feel positive about reforms to immigration rules under Biden

PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 09:20 AM IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP