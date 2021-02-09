Unease in AIADMK as Sasikala returns to Tamil Nadu

There is unease in AIADMK as VK Sasikala returned to Chennai from Bengaluru after a 23-hour road-show early on Tuesday morning amid some party leaders saying that keeping her out could be detrimental for party prospects in forthcoming elections.

There is also criticism within the party the way chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami and his deputy O Paneerselvam dealt with her return.

“We should have just ignored her,” said a veteran AIADMK leader on condition of anonymity. “Going to the police, closing the memorial ended up giving her unnecessary attention. Our advantage is that the public has a good perception of the present regime especially after how we handled the Covid-19 crisis.”

Another narrative building in the party is that public sentiment is against Sasikala. “We had celebrated you as ‘Chinamma’ (mother’s younger sister) after ‘Amma’ (how cadres addressed Jayalalithaa), but the people didn’t accept you,” said spokesperson Vaigaichelvan during a public speech in Sivaganga district on Tuesday.

Palaniswami on Tuesday said, “some people are plotting to split the AIADMK to help the evil force of the DMK” during his campaign at Vellore Tuesday night. “Some people are trying to split the AIADMK... TTV Dhinakaran has not been in the party for ten years. Amma had expelled him from basic membership. After her death, he announced that he’s joining the party. Then he took away our 18 MLAs and left them in the lurch. Those who believe him will be left in the middle of the road,” he said.

Earlier, he had ruled out her return to the party. Some other party leaders said such open actions were important to send a clear message to people.

A divided AIADMK, where unspoken tensions continue between Palaniswami-Paneerselvam, works to the advantage of the DMK (in alliance with the Congress) which has been out of power since 2011.

“Sasikala isn't a charismatic leader to make an impact," said political analyst TN Gopalan. “There is a possibility she may capture the party if it's wiped out in the elections but then the bigger question would be what is left of the party if it loses?”

On Tuesday, Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran reiterated that Sasikala would continue her legal battle to reclaim the AIADMK. He said that actor Rajinikanth, who recently ditched his political entry, had enquired about Sasikala’s health to send a message that she was still relevant in Tamil Nadu. Dinakaran had floated Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in 2018, having the support of several Sasikala sympathizers.

A key question is whether the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), a junior ally of AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, would negotiate for an amicable solution between the AIADMK and Dinakaran-floated AMMK.

“If the AIADMK and the AMMK issue could have been resolved, it may have been smooth but they are at each other throats wasting time when we should be focusing on election preparedness,” said a BJP state leader on condition of anonymity.

However, political commentator, Sriram Seshadri, said, “It’s a no loss or gain polls for the BJP so they may choose to mediate between the factions or sit it out because they can strengthen themselves even if one of the kazhagams (party) breaks down.”

A lot has changed in the AIADMK since Sasikala surrendered at Bengaluru court on February 15 2017, convicted in the disproportionate assets case. While she was in prison, Palaniswami and Paneerselvam buried their rivalries and expelled Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran.

While the present AIADMK has fortified its stand to not allow Sasikala back, her political ambitions have not weaned either despite serving a four-year jail sentence and recovering from a Covid-19 infection. It was clear on Monday when she announced her willingness to enter state politics.

