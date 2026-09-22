Unease in section of Congress over Modi mimicry at Rahul’s ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’

The mimicry of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ student movement event against paper leaks, exam irregularities, and rising fees in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Saturday has not gone down well with a section of the Congress. Some Congress leaders felt the act did not help highlight the students’ issues the party is trying to address.

Stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani mimicked Modi at the ‘Chhatron ki Goonj’ event in Indore. (PTI)

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The Congress publicly countered the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s criticism over the mimicry. But at least three Congress leaders said it was avoidable, as it took away the focus from the core issues. “We gained nothing from that act. It could have been avoided,” said a leader.

A second senior leader said, “With elections around the corner, we must focus on people’s issues and Gen Z’s problems.”

A third leader maintained that mimicking Modi is unlikely to help in the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh or anywhere else in the country. “We have to fight the BJP over misgovernance, price rise, the economic woes and lack of jobs for youth. These are serious issues. Rahul Gandhi has been raising such issues from the beginning.”

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{{^usCountry}} The third leader said they are sure Rahul Gandhi will continue to focus on these issues. “The BJP is trying to leverage this issue. We must not give the BJP any chance.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The third leader said they are sure Rahul Gandhi will continue to focus on these issues. “The BJP is trying to leverage this issue. We must not give the BJP any chance.” {{/usCountry}}

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Stand-up comedian Pulkit Mani mimicked Modi at the Indore event. BJP leaders alleged that references to Modi’s late mother were disrespectful.

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia called such conduct disrespectful to Indian culture and traditions. “Those who are not aware of or do not have respect for dignity, civility, culture and the traditions of Sanatan Dharma, the more we condemn them, the less it is. This was not a joke. It was a mockery of every mother in India. For the Leader of the Opposition in the country to stand on an open stage while a mother is mocked and to smile and laugh loudly is something that cannot be more condemnable. The people of the country will respond to the Congress party and all those who were involved in this at the appropriate time; I am fully confident of that,” Scindia said.

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Another Union minister, Arjun Ram Meghwal, also reminded Congress about Indian culture. “What does Indian culture teach us? To respect mothers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother is no longer in this world. Rahul Gandhi, through ‘Chhatron Ki Goonj’, insulted Indian culture by speaking lies,” Meghwal said.

Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge questioned the BJP’s criticism of the mimicry, asking why the ruling party was “afraid of satire, wit and humour”.

Kharge recalled BJP leaders’ nasty remarks against Congress leaders, including former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. “Why is the Prime Minister, the home minister, and the entire BJP ecosystem so afraid of satire? Why are they so afraid of wit? Why are they so afraid of humour? Please go back and see what all the BJP leaders have said about Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi.”

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