Unemployed for 3 months, DU graduate sells idlis on bike. His story is now viral

It is said that when the going gets tough, the tough get going. Avinash Kumar Shukla from Haryana's Faridabad seems to be on a journey to prove it right.

A graduate in Commerce from the Open School of Learning, Delhi University, Shukla has worked with some prominent consumer companies, including Reliance Trends, McDonald's, Amazon and Uber. However, Shukla, who lost his father in 2021, has been unemployed for the last three months.

With financial troubles hitting hard, he decided to open an idli-sambar stall on his motorcycle. One plate of idli-sambar is available for ₹20. His outlet is located in NH2 Near Sec. 37 Main Entrance, Faridabad.

Shukla’s journey was videographed by a YouTuber who then shared it on social media. It is now going viral.

“While working at McDonald's, I came up with the idea of opening my own food business. And the idea of starting the business on a motorcycle came a few days ago as I do not have enough money. I was unemployed for the last three months and thought of starting a business on my motorcycle,” Shukla told the YouTuber whose account goes by the name ‘Swag Se Doctor’.

Shuklaa’s story has been shared both on YouTube and Instagram where it has garnered over 54,000 likes.

Shukla said his father had gifted him the motorcycle when he completed his 12th standard. “I learnt from YouTube how to do small-scale work on a motorcycle. I saw a lot of videos of people selling idli-sambhar, dosas not only on motorcycles but also on cycles,” he added.

Shukla said his wife is from Chennai and they both prepare idli and sambar for customers. The couple has a 1.5-year-old son. He has his mother and younger siblings as other family members.

