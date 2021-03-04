'Ungliyon pe nachana': Rahul Gandhi slams I-T raids on Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi On Thursday launched a three-pronged attack on the government, a day after the income tax department raised the properties of Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and actor Taapsee Pannu in an alleged tax evasion case linked with now dissolved Phantom Films.

While the searches are still on, the Congress leader took to Twitter and said the government is making its departments like Income Tax, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) etc., dance to its tunes while "friendly media" cows down before the government and the government meanwhile takes out its anger on people who are supporting the farmers' protest.

I-T raids on Anurag, Taapsee going on: 'Nothing new', say NCP, Shiv Sena

In three popular Hindi idioms – 'Ungliyon pe nachana', 'Bheegi billi banna' and 'Khisiyani billi khamba noche' — Gandhi said this is what he believes the current situation of the country is.

Though Rahul did not mention the names of Anurag Kashyap and Taapsee Pannu and all others who are on tax radar now, using hashtags 'Modi raids pro farmers', he made his target clear.

Both Anurag and Taapsee have been vocal about their political opinions, mostly against the government.

The raids have drawn sharp reaction from several opposition leaders and ministers of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government.

Maharashtra minister and NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Central agencies like ED, CBI, and Income Tax are being used to target those who take an anti-government stand and speak against the policies of the regime."

Maharashtra PWD minister Ashok Chavan said he did not find anything new in the raid. "We have been seeing this as happening often. Those who put forth facts are being pressurised in this way so that they don't speak up," he said.

Union minister Prakash Javadekar, however, dismissed links between the I-T raids and the recent comments of Anurag and Taapsee and said this speculation is "too much". "Probe agencies undertake investigations based on credible information and the matter later goes to courts as well," he added.

IT officials on Wednesday said all businesses, financial transactions, talent and event management contracts between Phantom and other entities are under scrutiny. The searches will now continue as I-T officials will look into the bank accounts and lockers of these personalities.