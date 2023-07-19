Rajasthan: 4 members of family killed, bodies set afire

Unidentified assailants killed four members of a family, including a six-month-old baby, by slitting their throats before setting their bodies on fire at Cherai village in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district late on Thursday, police said on Wednesday.

Investigators said initial probe suggested that the four were killed over personal enmity. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Assistant sub-inspector Amanaram of the jurisdictional Osiya police station said that the unidentified assailants cut the throats of Poonaram, 55, his 50-year-old wife, their 24-year-old daughter-in-law and her six-month-old daughter with a sharp-edged weapon. “Subsequently, the killers dragged the bodies to the courtyard of their house and set them on fire,” he said

Investigators said that the motive behind the brutal murders was unclear but initial probe suggested that they were killed over possible personal enmity.

People aware of the matter said police were questioning Poonaram’s brother and nephew as they were involved in a land dispute. They added Poonaram’s son Revataram was away for work while his second son Harish stays separately with his wife.

Jodhpur (rural) police superintendent Dharmendra Singh Yadav rushed to the scene to oversee the investigation with a forensic team to gather evidence.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The bodies were discovered on Wednesday morning when the neighbours of the family noticed smoke billowing out of their home. Investigators said the six-month-old baby’s body was completely burnt while those of others partially charred. They added that the family was engaged in farming and that they were attacked while they were asleep.

Divya Maderna, the local legislator, said that police have sealed off the area. “We are monitoring the investigation process. It is a barbaric incident. The administration will ensure immediate action.”