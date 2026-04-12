Uniform Civil Code becomes latest flashpoint between TMC, BJP in Bengal ahead of polls

We will revoke the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) “when they won’t be in majority tomorrow”, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee said on Saturday in a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), nearly an hour after Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised to implement the code in the state to “stop appeasement politics”.

The remarks came hours after the PM said that the BJP will implement UCC in West Bengal to “stop appeasement politics”.(PTI)

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She further accused the BJP of filing false affidavits in an attempt to invalidate her nomination from Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata for the April 29 assembly elections.

Mamata accused the BJP of filing false affidavits in an attempt to invalidate her nomination from Bhabanipur seat.

“They come during elections - Modi bhai and Amit bhai. After elections you won’t see them. They stopped central funds under various schemes. Trust a cobra, but never the BJP. They want to bring in Uniform Civil Code and want to do away with other religions and traditions...,” Banerjee said, while addressing an election rally in Jhargram.

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{{^usCountry}} The remarks came hours after the PM said that the BJP will implement UCC in West Bengal to “stop appeasement politics”. The BJP’s manifesto, too, had promised the same on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The remarks came hours after the PM said that the BJP will implement UCC in West Bengal to “stop appeasement politics”. The BJP’s manifesto, too, had promised the same on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Addressing an election rally at Keshiyari in West Midnapore, Banerjee also accused the Opposition party of attempting to “invalidate” her candidature from Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Addressing an election rally at Keshiyari in West Midnapore, Banerjee also accused the Opposition party of attempting to “invalidate” her candidature from Bhabanipur seat in south Kolkata. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “My fight is not just against the BJP but also against the vanishing machine (Banerjee had on earlier occasions referred to the Election Commission as a vanishing machine). Yesterday in an attempt to invalidate my nomination, the traitors filed two false affidavits in my name. They finally failed. But made an attempt so that I can’t contest the polls,” said the CM, who is contesting against the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “My fight is not just against the BJP but also against the vanishing machine (Banerjee had on earlier occasions referred to the Election Commission as a vanishing machine). Yesterday in an attempt to invalidate my nomination, the traitors filed two false affidavits in my name. They finally failed. But made an attempt so that I can’t contest the polls,” said the CM, who is contesting against the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Suvendu Adhikari. {{/usCountry}}

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Meanwhile, ECI’s website has revealed that two independent candidates — Safar Sekh and Mumtaz Ali — had filed two separate counter affidavits challenging Banerjee’s nomination. In their counter affidavits, both had alleged that Banerjee suppressed facts about pending criminal cases against her. “It is therefore prayed that the nomination of Mamata Banerjee, being a candidate set up by the Trinamool Congress for election to the West Bengal Legislative Assembly from 159 Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency, be rejected outrightly by the Returning Officer,” the affidavit, a copy of which HT has seen, said.

District election officer, Kolkata, confirmed that two complaints had been filed against Banerjee, but refused to name complainants.

At the rally in Bankura, Banerjee also attacked the BJP manifesto, saying: “The Sankalp Patra is a bundle of lies. It promises to implement the Universal Civil Code (UCC). You will have no rights over your religion, tradition and culture. A Hindu wedding is different from a tribal wedding and a Christian wedding is different from a Muslim wedding. But BJP wants all to follow one ritual. We will oppose it in every way.”

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“I will vehemently oppose this (UCC). They are in majority today so they will pass the Bill. When they won’t be in majority tomorrow, we will revoke the Bill...Free and fair elections are not possible as long as they remain.”

Intensifying her attack at the BJP government at the Centre and the ECI over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, the CM said: “SIR is a big scam which will be proven one day.”

BJP leader Rahul Sinha hit back, saying: “These are all baseless allegations. Mamata Banerjee knows very well that she is going to lose in Bhabanipur this time and hence is trying to find a safe exit. Everyone knows that if a candidate submits a correct affidavit and nomination, none can cancel it. Either she is not aware of these things or she is levelling baseless charges...”

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