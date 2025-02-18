‘How does live-in registration invade privacy': Uttarakhand HC on couples 'living together brazenly’

The Uttarakhand High Court recently questioned the 'invasion of privacy' argument while hearing a petition challenging the mandatory registration of live-in relationships under the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The Uttarakhand High Court would hear the matter along with similar UCC-related pleas on April 1.(PTI)

The court questioned how the requirement of mandatory registration of such relationships could be seen as a threat to privacy when couples were already living together "brazenly" without marriage.

"You are living in society, not in a far-off cave in the jungle. From neighbours to society, your relationship is known and you are living together brazenly, without being married. Then how can the registration of a live-in relationship invade your privacy?" asked a division comprising Chief Justice G Narender and Justice Alok Mehra.

What does the plea say?

The petition, which was filed by an inter-faith couple, challenged the provision in the UCC that mandates the registration of live-in relationships, threatening penalties such as imprisonment or fines for non-compliance.

The petitioners argued that the registration mandate infringed upon their privacy rights and created unnecessary difficulties, particularly due to differences in their faiths.

The petitioner said that they were distressed by the UCC provision as it was an attack on their privacy.

They claimed to be an inter-faith couple, it was difficult for them to live in the society and get their relationship registered.

The petitioners' counsel defended their claim saying that many live-in relationships turn into successful marriages, and the mandatory registration provision hindered their personal choices and violated their right to privacy.

Earlier, in response to public interest litigations (PILs) and other petitions filed against the Uniform Civil Code, Earlier, the court directed that the aggrieved by the UCC could approach the high court.

The court would hear the matter along with similar pleas on April 1.

Uniform Civil Code on live-in relationships, marriages and divorce

Uttarakhand, which is the first Indian state to roll out a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) across the state, launched a portal for the registration of marriage, divorce, live-in relationships and wills, and releasing rules for the implementation of the controversial legislation.

UCC refers to a common set of laws that will subsume customary laws across faiths and govern issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and maintenance.

(with PTI inputs)