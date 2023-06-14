Law Commission seeks ideas from public, religious bodies on Uniform Civil Code

The Law Commission of India has called for fresh suggestions from public and religious organisations on the Uniform Civil Code. According to a statement released on Press Information Bureau (PIB) website, the 21st law commission had reviewed the subject on UCC and had solicited the views of all the stakeholders through its appeal along with a questionnaire on July 10, 2016 and further public notices on March 19, March 27 and April 10 in 2018. Taking note of the ‘overwhelming responses’, the 22nd Law Commission has again decided to solicit views and ideas of the public and recognised religious organisations about the UCC.

Article 44 of the Constitution, which is one of the directive principles of state policy, advocates a uniform civil code. (Representative photo)

“Those who are interested and willing may present their views within a period of 30 days from the date of Notice through “click here” button or by Email at membersecretary-lci[at]gov[dot]in to the Law Commission of India”, the statement added. ‘No decision on UCC now’

In February this year, the then law minister Kiren Rijiju had told the Rajya Sabha that the government had not taken a decision as of now on the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the country.

While responding to a query whether the government has any plan to pass the UCC bill, Rijiju had said that the said matter may be taken up by the 22nd law commission for its consideration. He had also said that the government requested the 21st Law Commission of India to undertake an examination of various issues relating to UCC and to make recommendations.

