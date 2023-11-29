close_game
News / India News / Union Cabinet approves PM-JANMAN scheme for tribal welfare

Union Cabinet approves PM-JANMAN scheme for tribal welfare

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 29, 2023 04:38 PM IST

The scheme, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Jharkhand’s Khunti, will have a total outlay of ₹24,104 crore

The Union Cabinet has approved the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN) designed to provide support to tribal communities with a budget of 24,000 crore, union minister Anurag Singh Thakur said.

The nod to the scheme was given by the Union Cabinet on Tuesday night. (PTI file photo)
“PM Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan aims at uplifting 75 tribal communities identified as Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs) across 18 states, 1 Union Territory, 220 districts, and 22,000 villages. This initiative is projected to benefit approximately 28,16,000 tribal individuals”, Thakur said.

India’s Scheduled Tribe (ST) population stands at 10.45 crore according to the 2011 census, with 75 communities in 18 states and the Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands classified as PVTGs.

During the commemoration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in Khunti, Jharkhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the ‘Pradhan Mantri Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PM PVTG) Development Mission.’

The scheme aims to provide crucial interventions such as permanent housing, road connectivity, piped water supply, mobile medical units, hostel construction, ‘Anganwadi’ facilities, skill development centres, electricity connections, solar street lighting, Bandhan Vikas Kendra, and mobile towers. Aligning existing schemes like PM Awas Yojana (PMAY), Grameen Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), and the health mission aims to encompass all eligible beneficiaries.

These interventions fall under the purview of nine key ministries responsible for health, livelihoods, tribal affairs, and telecom, among others.

Moreover, ministries like Ayush and skill development and entrepreneurship will offer additional support.

The ministry of Ayush intends to establish Ayush Wellness Centers and extend Ayush facilities through mobile medical units.

Concurrently, the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship plans to provide skill and vocational training in PVTG habitations and hostels.

Out of the 24,100 crore budget for the scheme, 15,336 crore will come from the central government while 8,768 crore will come from the states.

