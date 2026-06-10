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Union Cabinet passes resolution honouring PM Modi's record run in office

PM Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office on Wednesday, overtaking Nehru's elected tenure of 4,398 days.

Updated on: Jun 10, 2026 01:02 pm IST
By HT News Desk
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The Union Cabinet on Wednesday passed a resolution applauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi for becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister in consecutive terms, and members of the Cabinet gave him a standing ovation to mark the milestone.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledges applause from Union Cabinet ministers.(Handout)

The resolution came on a day when Modi surpassed the record of India's first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, in terms of uninterrupted tenure as an elected prime minister.

Modi surpasses Nehru's elected tenure record

According to government figures, Modi completed 4,399 consecutive days in office on Wednesday, overtaking Nehru's elected tenure of 4,398 days.

Nehru, who was first elected to office in 1952, served continuously until his death on May 27, 1964. His period as head of the interim government between 1947 and 1952 is not counted in the elected tenure comparison because general elections had not yet been held.

Modi first assumed office on May 26, 2014, after the Bharatiya Janata Party secured a majority in the Lok Sabha elections. He began his second term on May 30, 2019, and was sworn in for a third consecutive term on June 9, 2024.

"This achievement stands as a testament to his years of dedicated public service and leadership in advancing India's development, prosperity and standing on the global stage," Ibrahim said.

Leaders hail India's progress under Modi

Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu said the achievement reflected the trust and confidence reposed in Modi by the Indian electorate across three consecutive mandates.

Calling Modi a "personal friend and trusted ally", Tinubu praised his commitment to national development and global leadership.

Former Maldivian president Ibrahim Mohamed Solih termed it a "historic milestone" that reflected the enduring trust of the Indian people and highlighted the economic, social and political progress India had witnessed during Modi's tenure.

"India's remarkable economic, social, and political progress during his tenure stands as a testament to his leadership," Solih said.

Kenyan President William Ruto also congratulated Modi, saying the milestone demonstrated the confidence placed in his leadership by voters in the world's largest democracy.

"This reflects the trust and confidence reposed in your leadership by the people of India across three consecutive mandates in the world's largest democracy," Ruto said.

 
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