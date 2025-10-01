Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
Union Cabinet says India to celebrate 150 years of national song Vande Mataram

PTI |
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 04:17 pm IST

The Constituent Assembly had accorded 'Vande Mataram', composed by Bankimchandra Chatterji, the status of national song.

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to celebrate 150 years of the national song, 'Vande Mataram', across India.

Vande Mataram has an equal status with the national anthem, Jana-gana-mana.(Pexels)
Briefing reporters on the decisions taken by the Union Cabinet, Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that keeping in mind the role played by the song during the freedom struggle, a decision was taken to hold country-wide celebrations to mark its 150th year.

According to the 'India.Gov' portal, Vande Mataram was composed in Sanskrit by Chatterji. It has an equal status with the national anthem, Jana-gana-mana.

