Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds bilateral meeting with her German counterpart Olaf Scholz

Updated: Feb 22, 2020 18:32 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday held a bilateral meeting with her German counterpart Olaf Scholz here.

“Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman holds bilateral meeting with Federal German Minister for Finance Mr @OlafScholz on the sidelines of #G20SaudiArabia meeting in Riyadh today,” Finance Ministry said in a tweet.

On February 20, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had met his German counterpart Heiko Maas in Berlin and discussed a range of global and bilateral issues, including climate change, counter-terrorism, multilateralism, connectivity, besides sharing their perspectives on the situation in Afghanistan and the Gulf.

In his remarks at a press interaction with Maas in Berlin after the meeting, Jaishankar had said that they also discussed of working together in the Alliance for Multilateralism - a Franco-German initiative that was launched during the ongoing 74th UN General Assembly last year.