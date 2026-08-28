Govt forms ‘High-Powered Task Force' on on exam reforms led by Nandan Nilekani; invites suggestions

The Union government on Friday constituted a ‘High-Powered Task Force’ for exam reforms, including for tests conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA), with Nandan Nilekani as the chairman.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, last month, announced the formation of the six-member task force. ( DPR PMO)

This comes in the aftermath of the 36-day student agitation in Delhi's Jantar Mantar and other parts of the country against alleged irregularities in NEET. The protests led to the resignation of Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, with the Centre also announcing steps to reform the examination system.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, last month, announced the formation of the six-member task force headed by Infosys co-founder Nilekani, which he said would recommend technological interventions and structural reforms to overhaul NTA's examination system.

Apart from Nilekani, the panel will comprise former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman S Somanath, former Intelligence Bureau director Tapan Deka, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras director V Kamakoti, former education secretary Anita Karwal and logistics expert Amrit Lal Meena.

Also Read | TRE-4 single-phase exam to recruitment calendar: 10 key decisions by Bihar government

What will the ‘High-Powered Task Force’ do?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} According to a press release by the ministry of personnel, grievances and pensions, the task force has been entrusted with examining and recommending “comprehensive reforms relating to the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to a press release by the ministry of personnel, grievances and pensions, the task force has been entrusted with examining and recommending “comprehensive reforms relating to the conduct, security, design and governance of public examinations.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The task force will examine measures for strengthening institutional systems and processes, ensuring “integrity and security” in exams, and deploying “appropriate technologies.” It will further look into “augmenting examination infrastructure, promoting accessibility and inclusion, and safeguarding student well-being”, the ministry said.

It said that the objective of the HPTF is to “develop a robust, secure, transparent, equitable and future-ready public examination system.”

Task forces invites suggestions by September 13, seeks ‘active participation’

The HPTF has invited suggestions for reforms from students, parents, teachers and academic institutions, examination-conducting and “test-indenting” bodies, and subject matter and technology professionals. It has further sought inputs from industry and civil society organisations, as well as “other interested stakeholders.” The task force has requested stakeholders to submit the inputs by September 13.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The HPTF considers it extremely useful to benefit from the experience, knowledge and perspectives of all stakeholders,” the government release said. It also highlighted the areas where inputs could be provided. These include the conducting and security of public examinations, exam design and method of assessment, and for the prevention, detection and redressal of malpractices.

Also Read | Supreme Court asks NTA where things stand on 2024 exam reforms plan

According to the statement, the task force has also sought suggestions regarding “governance, accountability and institutional arrangements”; the use of technology and computer-based testing; transparency, grievance redressal and stakeholder communication; and measures to promote student well-being throughout the examination process. It has further invited suggestions on building an “inclusive” exam framework “for better access across social, economic, regional and linguistic groups”, and any other measure which may add value.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Stakeholders can submit inputs through the task force website, phone (1800-180-4747) or WhatsApp. To submit suggestions through WhatsApp, stakeholders can send “hptf” to +917827042830 or click https://wa.me/917827042830?text=hptf. They can also send an email to ExamReformsTaskforce@dopt.gov.in.

The submissions can be made in English, Hindi and regional languages.