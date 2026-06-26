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Union government to prioritise Kochi-like Goa Water Metro: Sarbananda Sonowal

The project envisages connecting the state capital of Panaji on the banks of the River Mandovi to riverine towns and villages

Published on: Jun 26, 2026 04:40 pm IST
By Gerard de Souza
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Union ports, shipping and waterways minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday announced the prioritisation of the proposed Goa Water Metro. The project envisages connecting the state capital of Panaji on the banks of the River Mandovi to riverine towns and villages.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal with Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant. (X)

The Union government had given the preliminary go-ahead for the project after the state government appointed Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to prepare a detailed project report. The KMRL has surveyed around 38 locations and identified eight potential routes. “The Goa Water Metro project, earlier envisaged in a later phase, has now been brought into phase I implementation priority,” Sonowal said. He added that this was being done at chief minister Pramod Sawant’s request. “If a water metro could be implemented successfully in Kochi [Kerala], then in Goa too, we can.”

Sonowal was in Goa for the inauguration of a new Panaji Port terminal building, which he said would be a model for other riverine ports. He said that India’s economic growth will primarily be port-led. “Over the last 12 years, India’s maritime sector has witnessed transformational growth.”

 
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