Union health minister Harsh Vardhan gets his first Covid vaccine shot in Delhi

Union health minister Harsh Vardhan and his wife Nutan Goel took the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccine shot at Delhi Heart and Lung Institute on Tuesday morning.

"I request everyone to get vaccinated. After 28 days of first dose, everyone should get their second dose. Do not worry if you experince minor side-effects, but do let your doctors know," the minister said after getting vaccinated.

The vaccination was done as part of India's second phase of inoculation for those above 60 years of age, and people between 45 and 59 years of age with specific comorbidities.

Those with specified comorbidities will have to produce a medical certificate attested by a registered medical practitioner at the time of vaccination at the Covid-19 vaccination centre.

This phase is likely to cover close to 270 million beneficiaries.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received his first dose of Covaxin at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

Beneficiaries will have to register on the Co-Win website and book an appointment for vaccination. There is also an option for booking a walk-in appointment after registration.

While government hospitals will provide the vaccine free of charge, the price has been kept at Rs.250 per dose in private hospitals.

Union home minister Amit Shah, external affairs minister S Jaishankar and minister of minority affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi have also been administered the vaccine shots.