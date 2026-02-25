JP Nadda inaugurates AI-enabled E-ICU Command Centre at Yashoda Medicity

Union health minister J P Nadda on Wednesday inaugurated an artificial intelligence-enabled E-ICU Command Centre at Yashoda Medicity, a hospital in Ghaziabad in Delhi-NCR. Union health minister Nadda said such “innovative initiatives …demonstrate the power of technology in strengthening healthcare infrastructure.” (Sourced)

The command centre was inaugurated in the presence of senior leadership and medical professionals of the hospital, and connects the Base Command Centre at at Yashoda Medicity with the ICU setup at MMG District Hospital.

Artificial Intelligence-supported monitoring systems at the MMG District Hospital then analyse real-time patient data and generate early alerts for clinical deterioration, according to a statement.

The AI-enabled E- ICU platform is also capable of streamlining large volumes of patient data into a unified dashboard for centralized oversight. This is done by integrating with hospital information systems with bedside monitoring devices of the patients.

According to a release by the hospital, this will lead to “enables structured remote supervision, proactive clinical coordination, and protocol-driven care management”, eventually resulting in ensuring better intensive care.

Un The union health minister said the platform would “provide continuous expert oversight and remote guidance to improve outcomes for critically ill patients.”

The new venture will also assist clinicians in faster, evidence-based decision-making while optimising resource utilisation and reducing the cost of care. A specific also AI engine base supports risk stratification and intelligent alert escalation.

The Command Centre at Yashoda Medicity will have a team of critical care doctors, who will be available 24/7 and will help in timely interventions for better treatment.

On the whole, the E-ICU Command Centre aims to help improve clinical outcomes for critically ill patients, while making intensive care accessible and affordable for economically weaker sections of society, according to a statement by Yashoda Medicity. Dr P N Arora, chairman and managing director of Yashoda Group of Hospitals, said the initiative aimed “to extend the reach of intensive care far beyond our hospital walls.”