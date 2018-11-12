Union minister Ananth Kumar dies at 59 in Bengaluru

BJP leader and Union minister Ananth Kumar died at 2 am today at a hospital in Bengaluru, his office has confirmed. He was 59.

Kumar was undergoing treatment for cancer at a hospital in Bengaluru.

“Kumar passed away around 1.55 am on Monday,” said BJP state treasurer Subbanarayana.

Kumar, a six-time member of Parliament from the Bengaluru South constituency, held various portfolios in the governments headed by Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kumar is survived by his wife and two daughters.

Tributes to the leader poured in from the top echelons of the government, with Modi tweeting: “Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work.”

Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018

Calling Kumar an able administrator, PM Modi said he was a great asset to the BJP, who “worked hard to strengthen the party in Karnataka”, and in Bengaluru in particular.

Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman also tweeted. “Deep sense of grief on hearing that Shri @AnanthKumar_BJP is no more with us. Served @BJP4India @BJP4Karnataka all along. Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always. May God give his family the strength to bear with this loss,” she said in a tweet.

Deep sense of grief on hearing that Shri @AnanthKumar_BJP is no more with us. Served @BJP4India @BJP4Karnataka all along. Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always. May God give his family the strength to bear with this loss. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 12, 2018

Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a tweet, said, “I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Union Minister #AnanthKumar Ji, in Bengaluru, earlier this morning. My condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti: Rahul Gandhi. “

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Union Minister, Shri Ananth Kumar ji, in Bengaluru, earlier this morning. My condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 12, 2018

Born in a middle class family on July 22, 1959, in Bengaluru to Narayan Shastri, a railway employee, and Girija N Shastry, Ananth Kumar’s early education began under the guidance of his mother who herself was a graduate.

Graduate in Arts and Law, Kumar’s journey into public life began due to his association with the Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, a student organisation of the Sangh Pariwar, which he served in various capacities, including the state secretary and the national secretary.

Looking for bigger ground in politics, Kumar joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 1987, where he went on to to take up the responsibilities of state secretary, state president of the Yuva Morcha, general secretary and national secretary.

Kumar began his parliamentary career when he got elected to Lok Sabha in 1996 from Bangalore South, the constituency which remained his strong fort till his passing sway, by winning it for six consecutive times.

He enjoyed the credit of being the “youngest” minister in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet in 1998. He served as the Civil Aviation minister, also Minister for Tourism, Sports, Youth Affairs & Culture, Urban development & poverty alleviation.

Kumar, who also held positions in various parliamentary committees, was serving as the Union Cabinet Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and Chemicals and Fertilizers in the Narendra Modi led government, after winning the 15th Lok Sabha election from Bengaluru south by defeating IT Czar Nandan Nilekani.

(With PTI Inputs)

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 07:04 IST