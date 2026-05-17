'No wrongdoing... justice will prevail': Union minister breaks silence after son arrested in POCSO case

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday broke silence since his son, Bandi Sai Bhageerath, joined the investigation in the alleged POCSO case registered against him. Calling the past week one of the toughest periods for his family, the BJP leader said they had faced immense emotional stress but remained confident that the truth would emerge through the legal process.

Union minister's son Bandi Sai Bhageerath arrested in Pocso case. (HT_PRINT)

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In a detailed post on X, Kumar described how the developments surrounding the case had deeply affected his family members. He mentioned that the strain of the past few days also impacted his mother’s health and said she suffered a heart stroke during the period.

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{{^usCountry}} “Over the past one week, my family has gone through one of the most emotionally difficult phases of our lives. There were moments of pain, anxiety, helplessness and deep emotional strain. The situation affected my entire family deeply. My mother suffered a heart stroke during this difficult phase, which was very traumatic. But in these testing times, the immense love & support extended by lakhs of people across the country gave me strength to stand firm...” the minister said. ‘No wrongdoing from our side’ {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Over the past one week, my family has gone through one of the most emotionally difficult phases of our lives. There were moments of pain, anxiety, helplessness and deep emotional strain. The situation affected my entire family deeply. My mother suffered a heart stroke during this difficult phase, which was very traumatic. But in these testing times, the immense love & support extended by lakhs of people across the country gave me strength to stand firm...” the minister said. ‘No wrongdoing from our side’ {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kumar strongly defended his family while maintaining that they would cooperate fully with the judicial process. He said they had complete faith in the courts and insisted that no wrongdoing had taken place. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kumar strongly defended his family while maintaining that they would cooperate fully with the judicial process. He said they had complete faith in the courts and insisted that no wrongdoing had taken place. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Also read | Union minister's son Bandi Sai Bhageerath arrested in Pocso case {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Also read | Union minister's son Bandi Sai Bhageerath arrested in Pocso case {{/usCountry}}

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“…I want to reassure every well-wisher, supporter and karyakarta that there has been no wrongdoing from our side. We have complete faith in the legal process and truth will ultimately prevail. At the same time, I request everyone to understand that this is a personal family matter and we will continue to fight it legally with complete faith in the judiciary and justice system. I humbly request all BJP karyakartas and supporters not to get distracted emotionally. Please continue strengthening BJP in Telangana and continue your hard work for the party and ideology,” he said.

The BJP leader also urged party workers not to allow the controversy to affect organisational work in Telangana, describing the matter as personal and legal in nature.

Son sent to judicial custody

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Bandi Sai Bhageerath has been remanded to judicial custody until May 29 in connection with the investigation under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Also read | No court relief, then LOC, arrest: What's the sexual assault case against Union minister's son Bandi Sai Bhageerath

According to his counsel, Advocate Karunasagar, Bhageerath surrendered before the police at around 8:15 pm along with a legal team that included Senior Advocate Antony Reddy. The police subsequently began standard investigative procedures.

Karunasagar said his client fully cooperated during questioning and expressed confidence that Bhageerath would eventually be cleared of all allegations as the legal proceedings continue.

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Ending his message on X, Kumar invoked the Sanskrit phrase, “Yato Dharmastato Jayah” (Where there is righteousness, there is victory), and said, “We will face this difficult phase with courage, patience and faith. Justice may be delayed, but it will not be denied.”

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Shivya Kanojia ...Read More Shivya Kanojia is a journalist at Hindustan Times, where she works in the fast-paced digital news ecosystem with a strong sense of editorial judgement and a clear understanding of what makes a story both important and traffic-driven. An alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Shivya brings a thoughtful balance of news value and audience relevance to her work, ensuring stories resonate beyond the immediate headline. Over the course of her three-year journey in the digital news space, Shivya has worked across a wide range of beats, including politics, civic issues, human-interest features and trending news. This diverse exposure has shaped her ability to approach stories with nuance, adaptability and context, whether she is breaking down complex developments or spotlighting everyday narratives that often go unnoticed. She is particularly drawn to human-interest stories, interviews and explainers that offer depth and clarity, aiming to move past surface-level reporting to explore the people, emotions and circumstances behind the news. Prior to joining Hindustan Times, Shivya worked with Firstpost and Times Now, where she covered a broad spectrum of topics and honed her skills in digital journalism . Outside the newsroom, Shivya enjoys discovering new cafés, drawn to good coffee, cosy spaces and unhurried conversations. Shopping is another pastime she cherishes, not always out of necessity, but often guided by instinct and the simple joy of stumbling upon unexpected finds. Above all, she treasures time spent with loved ones, finding meaning in shared laughter, simple moments and memories that linger long after. Read Less

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