Union minister criticises Kerala CM for wishing Xi Jinping over re-election

Union minister V Muraleedharan criticised Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for congratulating Xi Jinping for being re-elected as China's President. He said 'China is dearer’ to the Communist Party (Marxist) than India. Union minister V Muraleedharan(ANI)

“Being a Kerala CM, he should be more concerned about the people of India than wishing China's president for this re-election,” the Union minister of state for MEA was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

CM Vijayan earlier sent ‘revolutionary greetings’ to re-elected Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also commended China being emerged as a ‘prominent voice in global politics’.

“Revolutionary greetings to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of the People's Republic of China. It is truly commendable that China has emerged as a prominent voice in global politics. Best wishes for the continued efforts to achieve a more prosperous China,” the Kerala CM said in a tweet.

Responding to the Union minister, CPI MP Binoy Viswam said congratulating a newly elected President of a ‘friendly country' is a part of diplomacy.

“What's wrong with a CM congratulating a newly elected president of a friendly country? I think the President of India will also do it tomorrow. It's part of diplomacy. Nothing wrong with it,” Viswam was quoted by ANI.