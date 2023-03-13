Home / India News / Union minister criticises Kerala CM for wishing Xi Jinping over re-election

Union minister criticises Kerala CM for wishing Xi Jinping over re-election

BySnehashish Roy
Mar 13, 2023 02:35 PM IST

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan earlier wished Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of the People's Republic of China.

Union minister V Muraleedharan criticised Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan for congratulating Xi Jinping for being re-elected as China's President. He said 'China is dearer’ to the Communist Party (Marxist) than India.

Union minister V Muraleedharan(ANI)
Union minister V Muraleedharan(ANI)

“Being a Kerala CM, he should be more concerned about the people of India than wishing China's president for this re-election,” the Union minister of state for MEA was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Also read: Kerala CM writes to Modi over Sisodia's arrest: ‘desirable act would have been…’

CM Vijayan earlier sent ‘revolutionary greetings’ to re-elected Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also commended China being emerged as a ‘prominent voice in global politics’.

“Revolutionary greetings to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of the People's Republic of China. It is truly commendable that China has emerged as a prominent voice in global politics. Best wishes for the continued efforts to achieve a more prosperous China,” the Kerala CM said in a tweet.

CM Vijayan earlier sent ‘revolutionary greetings’ to re-elected Chinese President Xi Jinping. He also commended China being emerged as a ‘prominent voice in global politics’.

“Revolutionary greetings to President Xi Jinping on his re-election as the President of the People's Republic of China. It is truly commendable that China has emerged as a prominent voice in global politics. Best wishes for the continued efforts to achieve a more prosperous China,” the Kerala CM said in a tweet.

|#+|

Responding to the Union minister, CPI MP Binoy Viswam said congratulating a newly elected President of a ‘friendly country' is a part of diplomacy.

“What's wrong with a CM congratulating a newly elected president of a friendly country? I think the President of India will also do it tomorrow. It's part of diplomacy. Nothing wrong with it,” Viswam was quoted by ANI.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
v muraleedharan union minister kerala cm pinarayi vijayan + 1 more
v muraleedharan union minister kerala cm pinarayi vijayan
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out