Union health minister JP Nadda underwent angioplasty at AIIMS Delhi on Monday; he is currently stable and under further observation, the hospital said on Tuesday.

Last week, Union health minister JP Nadda was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after experiencing uneasiness. (PTI)

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Angioplasty is a medical procedure used to open narrowed or blocked arteries that supply blood to the heart or other parts of the body.

ALSO READ | Union minister JP Nadda undergoes angiography at AIIMS after uneasiness

Official statement by AIIMS Delhi (AIIMS Delhi)

“JP Nadda, minister of Health and Family Welfare underwent angioplasty on 17th August 2026 and is stable and under observation in the Dept of Cardiology, AIIMS, New Delhi,” the hospital said in its official statement on Tuesday.

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{{^usCountry}} Last week, the Union minister was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after experiencing uneasiness, the hospital said on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Last week, the Union minister was admitted to AIIMS Delhi after experiencing uneasiness, the hospital said on Friday. {{/usCountry}}

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“JP Nadda, minister of Health and Family Welfare was evaluated for uneasiness with tests including a coronary angiography on the evening of 13th August 2026,” the official statement from AIIMS Delhi said on August 14.

Coronary angiography is a diagnostic procedure used to visualise coronary arteries and assess blood flow.

The hospital issued an official press statement around 1 pm on Friday, announcing that JP Nadda underwent a coronary angiography after being admitted on Thursday. The statements were issued by the hospital media spokesperson, Dr Rima Dada on Friday.

Nadda’s hospitalisation came hours after the Monsoon Session of Parliament concluded on Thursday. The final day of the session saw a heated exchange between the Opposition and Nadda, who is the Leader of the House in the Rajya Sabha.

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