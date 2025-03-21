Health min JP Nadda urges parliamentarians to undergo routine health check ups

Union health minister JP Nadda on Friday has urged parliamentarians to undergo routine health check ups citing concerns over rising obesity and lifestyle-related diseases among lawmakers. Nadda pointed to changing lifestyles as a key contributor. (PTI photo)

Speaking during the Question Hour in the Lok Sabha, Nadda emphasised the importance of regular medical screenings.

Raising alarm over the increasing prevalence of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India, Nadda pointed to changing lifestyles as a key contributor.

“According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the incidence of non-communicable diseases has risen from 37% in 1990 to 61.8% in 2016. This is a serious concern. Lifestyle-related diseases, linked to eating habits and daily routines, need to be addressed collectively,” he said.

The minister highlighted government initiatives under the Ayushman Arogya Mandir, aimed at screening individuals under the age of 30 to encourage healthier lifestyles.

Also Read:PM flags rising obesity, stresses on dietary cuts

While advocating for public health measures, he also urged lawmakers to set an example by prioritising their own well-being.

“Many people here are overweight. It is essential for all MPs to get themselves checked at least once a year,” he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla also suggested that MPs should also ensure regular health checkups.

Nadda, responding to Birla’s observation, said, “People sitting here are also too overweight. They can serve the people only if they remain healthy.”

The health minister’s remarks come amid growing concerns over obesity in India.

On March 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged the impending obesity crisis in the country referring to a Lancet study which stated that a third of India will be obese by 2050.