Make Delhi Assembly a model legislature, Birla urges MLAs

New Delhi Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla inaugurated the two-day training session for Delhi MLAs. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Tuesday urged Delhi members of legislative assembly (MLAs) to turn the state assembly into a model legislature citing “very high expectations and aspirations”, at the inauguration of the two-day orientation and training programme for legislators.

The inaugural session was attended by Delhi speaker Vijender Gupta, chief minister Rekha Gupta, leader of Opposition Atishi and 45 other MLAs. Lok Sabha secretary-general Utpal Kumar apprised Birla that 40% are first-time MLAs and most were younger than 50 years.

Addressing the MLAs, Birla said, “The members should focus on development of Delhi as a whole, instead of thinking restrictively to their constituencies. Delhi is a microcosm of India, where people from all states, with diverse languages, religions and cultures, come together. It is the responsibility of elected representatives to meet these varied aspirations and expectations.”

Officials said the customary technical sessions on Tuesday and Wednesday are aimed at making the new legislators aware of constitutional processes and will be conducted by the Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies.

Birla emphasised using technology, artificial intelligence, and member capacity-building to make the legislature more effective. He advised against deadlocks within the House, calling for dissent to be expressed in a “dignified manner and through meaningful discourse”.

“Public representatives must strive to be excellent listeners... It is essential to work with the mindset of learning and understanding past actions, debates, laws, and new innovative ideas. Public representatives must be familiar with the rules and procedures of legislative assembly and the Constitution of India, especially those sections that pertain to your state, duties and responsibilities,” Birla said.

Delhi Assembly speaker Vijender Gupta, quoting former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said: “Governments will come and go, but the nation and democracy must always prevail.”

Chief minister Rekha Gupta highlighted a need for a harmonious political environment to ensure continuous development and dedicated a poem to LoP Atishi, seeking the opposition’s “support” in the assembly.

“Our sole objective is the progress of Delhi, and the cordial atmosphere we have today should be maintained for the next five years as well. Both the ruling party and the opposition play a crucial role in the path of development,” said Gupta.

Atishi highlighted the legacy of the Delhi assembly where the British gave representation to Indians for the first time as part of the Central Legislative Assembly.

“This is the same place where great leaders like Lala Lajpat Rai, Madan Mohan Malviya and Vitthalbhai Patel gave a call for India’s freedom, which we still read about in history books and discuss. So, we need to remember that we have the responsibility that what we discuss here will be talked about for the next 150 years or more,” said Atishi.

The MLAs attended sessions on Delhi in the constituent assembly, legislative and budgetary process, how to be an effective legislator and their dos and don’ts, as well as executive accountability, through questions and other procedural devices in legislature. The second day will have sessions on the committee system in Parliament, parliamentary privileges, customs, conventions and etiquettes, information support to members and capacity building.