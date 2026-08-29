Union minister Jual Oram alleges plot to oust him from Cabinet, warns of 'ability to cut off their hands'

Union tribal affairs minister and BJP leader Jual Oram on Friday accused some of his party colleagues of running a campaign against him to damage his reputation and oust him from the Cabinet. He also warned that he had the strength to cut off the hands of those involved.

Union tribal affairs minister Jual Oram said he would find out who was behind the alleged campaign against him. (ANI)

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His remarks came after one of his aides, Rakesh Paswan, was arrested in Odisha's Rourkela over alleged links to an organised crime case. Paswan has rejected the allegations.

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Oram had earlier said he had no objection to legal proceedings against Paswan, who was arrested for allegedly providing shelter to criminals at a government-run guest house in the steel city, news agency PTI reported.

Conspiracy to oust me from Cabinet: Union minister

Speaking to reporters, Oram claimed that a number of BJP leaders were working together to damage his reputation and get him removed from the Union cabinet, with the hope of taking his place as a minister.

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{{^usCountry}} “Of late, some people are spending money and plotting conspiracies to defame me and undermine my position. They think they will get a chance to become a minister in the Union cabinet if I am dropped,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Of late, some people are spending money and plotting conspiracies to defame me and undermine my position. They think they will get a chance to become a minister in the Union cabinet if I am dropped,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Oram, a six-time MP from Odisha's tribal-dominated Sundergarh Lok Sabha constituency, said he had earlier decided against contesting another parliamentary election. However, he said the current situation had led him to reconsider that decision.

"I had earlier announced not to contest elections any more. But, under these circumstances, I would certainly contest (the 2029 general elections)," he said.

‘Have ability to cut off their hands’

The minister said he would find out who was behind the alleged campaign against him and added that he had already raised the issue with the Odisha BJP organising secretary.

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"I will certainly take strong action against them. I have the ability to cut off the hands of anyone who defames me… and burn them," he asserted.

Opposition BJD, Congress target ruling BJP

The BJD and Congress hit out at the ruling BJP government in Odisha following Oram's remarks.

Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik of the BJD said, "Oram is a senior tribal leader and his statement shows there is severe internal differences within the BJP. Their leaders are busy fighting among themselves instead of working for the people."

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty said in a statement that the minister's comments had put the state's law and order situation under scrutiny.

"Oram is openly declaring that he will take the law into his own hands. How is this comment justified?" Mohanty said.

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Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das called Oram's remarks "rude" and said they reflected the BJP's "fascist" ideology.

"There is no place for violence in India, the country of Gandhi, which fought for freedom through non-violent means and removed foreign rule," he said.

With inputs from PTI