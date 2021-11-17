Union minister Karad helps co-passenger midair, earns PM Modi’s praise

Union minister Bhagwat Karad, who is a paediatrician, on Tuesday helped a co-passenger who was feeling uneasy on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mumbai.

According to a release from the office of the Union minister of state for finance, the passenger complained of giddiness mid-air due to a blood pressure issue and Karad reached out and provided first aid. Dr Karad helped stabilise the passenger after he fell down, it added.

News agency ANI shared photographs showing the man stretched out across a row of seats as the minister helped him. "The patient was sweating profusely and had low BP. I removed his clothes, raised his legs, rubbed his chest and gave him glucose. He felt better after 30 minutes," Karad told ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Karad’s "great gesture" after he helped his co-passenger. "A doctor at heart, always! Great gesture by my colleague," Modi said.

Karad tweeted his thank you to the Prime Minister.

“Thank you, Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji. I am truly humbled and hope to translate your outstanding commitment and dedication to our country and citizens in my own duties. Following your guidance to serve people through "Seva aur Samarpan". Jai Hind,” he tweeted.

Several politicians and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan also posted their praise on Twitter.

The Indigo airline also offered its gratitude and sincere appreciation to the minister.

“Our heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation towards MoS for ministering to his duties non-stop! @DrBhagwatKarad your voluntary support for helping out a fellow passenger is ever so inspiring,” the airline said.