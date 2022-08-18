Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Union minister Nitin Gadkari calls on Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan

Union minister Nitin Gadkari calls on Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan

india news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 09:58 PM IST

Nitin Gadkari met the veteran star to seek his support for the cause of the National Road Safety Mission in India.

Nitin Gadkari meets Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to seek support for National Road Safety Mission across India.(ANI)
ByHT News Desk

Union minister of road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari called on legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and his son Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai to seek support for the National Road Safety Mission in India - a campaign to improve road safety and reduce road crash casualties.

Also Read | India’s first electric double-decker bus unveiled in Mumbai, Gadkari says ‘sustainable revolution’

According to a report by news agency ANI, in India about 80,000 people are killed in road crashes annually which is 13 per cent of fatalities worldwide.

RELATED STORIES

Most collisions occur as a result of carelessness or a lack of road safety knowledge on the part of the road user.

Read | BJP drops Gadkari, Chouhan from top body, Yogi fails to make the cut. Check full list here

With the help of Amitabh Bachchan - who has promoted various public safety messages over the years - the ministry of road transport and highway aims to provide road safety information and reduce the number of people killed and injured on roads every year.

Earlier in the day, Gadkari also pitched for the use of alternative fuels for vehicles to reduce the import of crude oil as well as cut down on pollution.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
nitin gadkari amitabh bachchan abhishek bachchan
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP