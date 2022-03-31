Union minister Piyush Goyal meets US deputy NSA
Union minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday met US deputy national security advisor (NSA) for international economics Daleep Singh and discussed steps to further deepen India-US economic and strategic relations.
“Met US Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics & G20 Sherpa, Daleep Singh. Discussed at length steps for further deepening India-US economic & strategic ties. Our complementary partnership will help us build resilient economies in a dynamic world order,” Goyal posted on Twitter.
Singh, who is on a two day visit to India ahead of the 2+2 dialogue between India and the US, is likely to meet other government officials to deepen cooperation to promote inclusive economic growth and prosperity, and a free and open Indo-Pacific, the US National Security Council said in a statement.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics